Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits

Canceled weddings, vanished rings, and divorces after many years together. UNN has compiled the most high-profile Hollywood breakups that became known this year.

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba

During recent public appearances, Jessica and Cash were seen without their wedding rings, and media reports suggest that the couple recently broke up and are preparing to file for divorce. The actress and producer were married for 16 years and have three children.

Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney

"Euphoria" star Sydney and her fiancé Jonathan called off their wedding back in January, but the breakup only became known in March. Sources from various media outlets claim that Sydney's busy schedule and her focus on her career were to blame. The couple had been together for 7 years.

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin broke up after almost two years of dating. The reason for the split was not disclosed, which is not surprising, as despite a few public appearances since their relationship began in 2023, both Rami and Emma preferred to keep their relationship private.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin

Actress Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Martin first started dating in 2017 and got engaged a few years ago, but now their paths have diverged and the true reason for the breakup is unknown. They were a couple for 8 years, and were also engaged.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

American singer Katy Perry and British actor Orlando Bloom have yet to confirm or comment on rumors of their separation. However, a source familiar with the situation explained what prompted the stars to make such a difficult decision. According to the insider, Katy and Orlando realized that this would be best for their shared daughter, 4-year-old Daisy, and remained friends. The couple got engaged in 2019, but never made it to the altar.

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo

After almost six months of dating, actress Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo broke up. The couple has not disclosed the reasons for this decision, but both have deleted all joint photos from social media.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

According to media reports, actress Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban are divorcing and have been living separately since early summer 2025, although there is no official confirmation from the couple yet, but insider sources confirm the breakup, noting that Urban was likely the initiator, having moved out, while the actress tried to save the relationship.

They were married for 19 years.

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli

"Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi and popular influencer Olivia Jade are also no longer together. According to people close to the couple, their love story is over, and they currently have no plans for a shared future. The exact reason for the breakup has not yet been disclosed. The couple dated for three years.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

Amy and Chris decided to divorce, and Amy announced the news on Instagram, noting that, despite rumors, the breakup was "not because I lost a few pounds and thought I could get a basketball player, and not because he's a hot, James Beard Award-winning chef who can still brag." The couple divorced after seven years of marriage.

Peregrine Pearson and Sophie Turner

Actress, "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner has broken up with her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, who is an heir to British aristocrats. He previously dated King Charles' goddaughter, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark. The official version of the couple's breakup is currently unknown, but it is known that they were together for 18 months.

