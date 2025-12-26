$41.930.22
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 5660 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 17015 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 14027 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 12451 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 15555 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 18051 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 33923 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 16715 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 31535 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 17015 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 33923 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 31535 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 87489 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 88053 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

In 2025, a number of Hollywood couples broke up, including Cash Warren and Jessica Alba after 16 years of marriage, as well as Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino, who called off their wedding. Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin also split after 8 years and an engagement.

Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits
Photo: freepik

Canceled weddings, vanished rings, and divorces after many years together. UNN has compiled the most high-profile Hollywood breakups that became known this year.

Details

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba

During recent public appearances, Jessica and Cash were seen without their wedding rings, and media reports suggest that the couple recently broke up and are preparing to file for divorce. The actress and producer were married for 16 years and have three children.

Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney

"Euphoria" star Sydney and her fiancé Jonathan called off their wedding back in January, but the breakup only became known in March. Sources from various media outlets claim that Sydney's busy schedule and her focus on her career were to blame. The couple had been together for 7 years.

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin broke up after almost two years of dating. The reason for the split was not disclosed, which is not surprising, as despite a few public appearances since their relationship began in 2023, both Rami and Emma preferred to keep their relationship private.

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida20.12.25, 20:35 • 36186 views

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin

Actress Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Martin first started dating in 2017 and got engaged a few years ago, but now their paths have diverged and the true reason for the breakup is unknown. They were a couple for 8 years, and were also engaged.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

American singer Katy Perry and British actor Orlando Bloom have yet to confirm or comment on rumors of their separation. However, a source familiar with the situation explained what prompted the stars to make such a difficult decision. According to the insider, Katy and Orlando realized that this would be best for their shared daughter, 4-year-old Daisy, and remained friends. The couple got engaged in 2019, but never made it to the altar.

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo

After almost six months of dating, actress Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo broke up. The couple has not disclosed the reasons for this decision, but both have deleted all joint photos from social media.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married in Santa Barbara: who among the stars was at the wedding28.09.25, 02:41 • 17322 views

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

According to media reports, actress Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban are divorcing and have been living separately since early summer 2025, although there is no official confirmation from the couple yet, but insider sources confirm the breakup, noting that Urban was likely the initiator, having moved out, while the actress tried to save the relationship.

They were married for 19 years.

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli

"Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi and popular influencer Olivia Jade are also no longer together. According to people close to the couple, their love story is over, and they currently have no plans for a shared future. The exact reason for the breakup has not yet been disclosed. The couple dated for three years.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

Amy and Chris decided to divorce, and Amy announced the news on Instagram, noting that, despite rumors, the breakup was "not because I lost a few pounds and thought I could get a basketball player, and not because he's a hot, James Beard Award-winning chef who can still brag." The couple divorced after seven years of marriage.

Peregrine Pearson and Sophie Turner

Actress, "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner has broken up with her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, who is an heir to British aristocrats. He previously dated King Charles' goddaughter, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark. The official version of the couple's breakup is currently unknown, but it is known that they were together for 18 months.

Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement27.08.25, 12:12 • 262812 views

Alla Kiosak

