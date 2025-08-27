$41.400.03
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Pop singer Taylor Swift and American football star Travis Kelce are officially engaged. The news sparked an emotional explosion among fans and congratulations from celebrities, including Gordon Ramsay and Donald Trump.

Social media exploded after the news of the engagement of pop singer Taylor Swift and American football star Travis Kelce. Fans are not hiding their joy. Even world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay joined the congratulations, writes UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

The news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement caused a real emotional explosion among her fans. Videos are appearing on social media where groups of people scream upon learning about the couple's upcoming wedding. Some fans admit they couldn't hold back tears.

I thought it was AI when I first opened Instagram

 - the owner of the singer's fan account on TikTok with over 74,000 followers told the BBC.

I couldn't believe it was real, and then I realized their accounts had posted it. I immediately panicked and wrote something incoherent in the group chat. Just excitement and disbelief, really

- she added.

After the official confirmation, fans began to joke online that they were genuinely happy for their "close friend" Swift. Such a reaction is not accidental - since the beginning of her career, the singer has actively maintained contact with fans, creating the illusion of closeness, the publication writes.

Her music is so personal, and the way she connects with her fans is through how she tells and sings about her relationships. I just want the best for her and I'm just happy she found love

 - added the fan account owner.

Stars also joined the wave of congratulations. Famous chef Gordon Ramsay posted a photo with Kelce on Instagram after his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the 2023 NFL championship, adding a humorous caption.

From one ring to the next… congratulations! From your favorite home economics teacher Gx

- he wrote.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that pop queen Taylor Swift and American football star Travis Kelce are officially engaged. The couple had been dating for about two years and announced it on social media, posting engagement photos.

US President Donald Trump congratulated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement, although he had previously publicly criticized the star singer.

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Football
Taylor Swift
TikTok
Donald Trump
Instagram