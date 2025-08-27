Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement

Social media exploded after the news of the engagement of pop singer Taylor Swift and American football star Travis Kelce. Fans are not hiding their joy. Even world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay joined the congratulations, writes UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

The news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement caused a real emotional explosion among her fans. Videos are appearing on social media where groups of people scream upon learning about the couple's upcoming wedding. Some fans admit they couldn't hold back tears.

I thought it was AI when I first opened Instagram - the owner of the singer's fan account on TikTok with over 74,000 followers told the BBC.

I couldn't believe it was real, and then I realized their accounts had posted it. I immediately panicked and wrote something incoherent in the group chat. Just excitement and disbelief, really - she added.

After the official confirmation, fans began to joke online that they were genuinely happy for their "close friend" Swift. Such a reaction is not accidental - since the beginning of her career, the singer has actively maintained contact with fans, creating the illusion of closeness, the publication writes.

Her music is so personal, and the way she connects with her fans is through how she tells and sings about her relationships. I just want the best for her and I'm just happy she found love - added the fan account owner.

Stars also joined the wave of congratulations. Famous chef Gordon Ramsay posted a photo with Kelce on Instagram after his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the 2023 NFL championship, adding a humorous caption.

From one ring to the next… congratulations! From your favorite home economics teacher Gx - he wrote.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that pop queen Taylor Swift and American football star Travis Kelce are officially engaged. The couple had been dating for about two years and announced it on social media, posting engagement photos.

US President Donald Trump congratulated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement, although he had previously publicly criticized the star singer.