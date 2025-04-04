CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13334 views

06:32 PM • 23443 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61846 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209057 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120009 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387934 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307959 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213262 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243982 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254982 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56084 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70180 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20416 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42070 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127533 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127870 views

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209057 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387934 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252423 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307959 views
07:44 PM • 1250 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12285 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42330 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70436 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56318 views
Rheinmetall Ammunition Plant in Lithuania to start operating by mid-2026

German concern Rheinmetall will launch production of 155-mm artillery shells in Lithuania by mid-2026. The investment will amount to 180 million euros, and 150 jobs will be created.

News of the World • November 29, 01:32 PM • 15554 views

Ukrainian military completed training in France and received modern equipment

More than 2,000 soldiers of the Anna Kyivska Brigade have completed two months of training in France. The brigade received full equipment, including AMX 10 tanks, Caesar self-propelled artillery systems and other equipment.

War • November 16, 02:21 AM • 59815 views

Portugal signs agreement with France to purchase Caesar guns until 2034

Portugal has signed an agreement with France to purchase up to 36 Caesar guns by 2034 to upgrade its army. Caesar is a mobile artillery system capable of firing 6 rounds at a distance of 40 km in less than a minute.

News of the World • October 29, 03:58 PM • 17588 views

Umerov discusses joint production of weapons and ammunition with French Defense Minister

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his French counterpart, Sébastien Lecornu. They discussed training of the Ukrainian military, supply of equipment and weapons, as well as production of weapons and ammunition.

War • October 9, 05:28 PM • 18488 views

France to hand over 12 CAESAR guns to Ukraine

The French Minister of Defense announced the signing of a contract for the supply of 12 Caesar self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine. The contract was signed during an industrial forum in Kyiv, and will be financed by Ukraine.

Politics • October 4, 08:22 AM • 13480 views

KNDS opens a subsidiary in Ukraine: plans to repair equipment of the Armed Forces and manufacture ammunition

KNDS has opened a subsidiary in Kyiv, which, under the name KNDS Ukraine LLC, will support cooperation between Ukrainian government agencies, the Ukrainian defense industry and KNDS.

War • October 1, 01:50 PM • 16179 views

Rocket systems, howitzers, mortars: the Ministry of Defense codified almost 40 samples of artillery weapons

The Ministry of defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized the operation of almost 40 types of artillery weapons in the Defense Forces, including missile systems, howitzers and mortars, and since the beginning of 2024, more than 10 of them, both foreign and domestic production, have been approved.

War • June 20, 02:05 PM • 21902 views

Le Pen supports arming Ukraine, but says "no to French troops"

Jordan Bardella, president of the French National Rally party, is in favor of providing Ukraine with ammunition and equipment for self-defense, but opposes sending equipment that could provoke a wider war or deploying French troops in Ukraine.

War • June 19, 01:50 PM • 29181 views

Armenia agrees with France to buy Caesar air defense system

Armenia plans to purchase French CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems, strengthening its defense relations with France.

News of the World • June 18, 08:18 AM • 20128 views

Agreement with KNDS will grant Ukraine's first license for the production of 155-mm shells - Ministry of strategic industries

Franco-German defense giant KNDS has signed agreements with a Ukrainian manufacturer, granting Ukraine's first license for the production of 155-mm projectiles and providing for the opening of a Caesar gun maintenance center, where spare parts will be printed on a 3D metal printer.

War • June 8, 09:17 AM • 21014 views

France will start training Ukrainian pilots on Mirage 2000-5 fighters in the coming days

France will start training Ukrainian fighter pilots and mechanics on the Mirage 2000-5 fighter jet in the coming days, and will also send about 20 technical experts to help Ukraine integrate into European Union standards.

War • June 8, 01:18 AM • 105138 views

Defense needs of Ukraine and increasing production: Zelensky met with representatives of the French defense industry

Zelensky met with representatives of French defense companies, signing agreements on the creation of an NDS France/Nexter equipment service and Repair Center in Ukraine and the use of 3D printing for the manufacture of spare parts.

War • June 7, 02:55 PM • 43520 views

Zelensky signed an agreement to establish a branch of the defense company KNDS in Ukraine

The Franco-German arms concern KINDS has agreed with President of Ukraine Zelensky to open a subsidiary in Ukraine for the production of military equipment, spare parts and ammunition for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

War • June 7, 11:36 AM • 22859 views

Estonia to buy 18 Caesar air defense systems

Estonia plans to purchase 18 French 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery pieces and build a new ship for its fleet at an estimated cost of 30-40 million euros.

News of the World • April 2, 08:20 AM • 22692 views

Zelenskyy: Security agreement with France is at the final stage and will help to reach an ambitious level

Ukraine and France are finalizing a security agreement; the treaty was discussed during a phone call between Presidents Zelenskiy and Macron.

Politics • February 10, 06:27 PM • 41138 views

Zelenskyy and Macron discuss preparation of a security agreement between Ukraine and France

Zelenskyy and Macron discussed the preparation of a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine and thanked France for creating an artillery coalition to provide Ukraine with artillery systems and ammunition.

Politics • February 10, 03:11 PM • 34569 views

"Putin's checking account won't work": German Chancellor Scholz emphasizes support for Ukraine at meeting with French Prime Minister

During a meeting in Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal emphasized their continued support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

War • February 6, 11:27 AM • 29712 views

Ukraine expects to receive F-16 fighters and missiles with a range of up to 500 km - Naev

Ukraine expects to receive aircraft and long-range weapons with a radius of more than 300 kilometers in the next military aid packages.

War • February 5, 11:50 AM • 37291 views

Ukraine and Canada held talks on a security assurance agreement

The head of the Canadian delegation, the Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada, emphasized Canada's steadfastness and readiness to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine to overcome russian aggression.

Politics • January 29, 04:45 PM • 52959 views