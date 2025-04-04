CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

German concern Rheinmetall will launch production of 155-mm artillery shells in Lithuania by mid-2026. The investment will amount to 180 million euros, and 150 jobs will be created.
More than 2,000 soldiers of the Anna Kyivska Brigade have completed two months of training in France. The brigade received full equipment, including AMX 10 tanks, Caesar self-propelled artillery systems and other equipment.
Portugal has signed an agreement with France to purchase up to 36 Caesar guns by 2034 to upgrade its army. Caesar is a mobile artillery system capable of firing 6 rounds at a distance of 40 km in less than a minute.
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his French counterpart, Sébastien Lecornu. They discussed training of the Ukrainian military, supply of equipment and weapons, as well as production of weapons and ammunition.
The French Minister of Defense announced the signing of a contract for the supply of 12 Caesar self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine. The contract was signed during an industrial forum in Kyiv, and will be financed by Ukraine.
KNDS has opened a subsidiary in Kyiv, which, under the name KNDS Ukraine LLC, will support cooperation between Ukrainian government agencies, the Ukrainian defense industry and KNDS.
The Ministry of defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized the operation of almost 40 types of artillery weapons in the Defense Forces, including missile systems, howitzers and mortars, and since the beginning of 2024, more than 10 of them, both foreign and domestic production, have been approved.
Jordan Bardella, president of the French National Rally party, is in favor of providing Ukraine with ammunition and equipment for self-defense, but opposes sending equipment that could provoke a wider war or deploying French troops in Ukraine.
Armenia plans to purchase French CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems, strengthening its defense relations with France.
Franco-German defense giant KNDS has signed agreements with a Ukrainian manufacturer, granting Ukraine's first license for the production of 155-mm projectiles and providing for the opening of a Caesar gun maintenance center, where spare parts will be printed on a 3D metal printer.
France will start training Ukrainian fighter pilots and mechanics on the Mirage 2000-5 fighter jet in the coming days, and will also send about 20 technical experts to help Ukraine integrate into European Union standards.
Zelensky met with representatives of French defense companies, signing agreements on the creation of an NDS France/Nexter equipment service and Repair Center in Ukraine and the use of 3D printing for the manufacture of spare parts.
The Franco-German arms concern KINDS has agreed with President of Ukraine Zelensky to open a subsidiary in Ukraine for the production of military equipment, spare parts and ammunition for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Estonia plans to purchase 18 French 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery pieces and build a new ship for its fleet at an estimated cost of 30-40 million euros.
Ukraine and France are finalizing a security agreement; the treaty was discussed during a phone call between Presidents Zelenskiy and Macron.
Zelenskyy and Macron discussed the preparation of a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine and thanked France for creating an artillery coalition to provide Ukraine with artillery systems and ammunition.
During a meeting in Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal emphasized their continued support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.
Ukraine expects to receive aircraft and long-range weapons with a radius of more than 300 kilometers in the next military aid packages.
The head of the Canadian delegation, the Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada, emphasized Canada's steadfastness and readiness to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine to overcome russian aggression.