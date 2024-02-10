Zelenskyy and Macron discuss preparation of a security agreement between Ukraine and France

The Presidents of Ukraine and France discussed the preparation of an agreement on security guarantees. This was announced by Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a telephone conversation with Emmanuel Macron, UNN reports.

I had a phone conversation with the President of France Emmanuel Macron. He expressed his sincere condolences to the families and friends of the French humanitarian workers who died as a result of the russian strike in Kherson region and wished the wounded a speedy recovery - the Head of State noted.

According to Zelenskyy, they discussed the current situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's defense needs, including drones, artillery systems and shells, electronic warfare and air defense systems, from portable to long-range.

The President thanked for the launch of the Coalition of Artillery by France and the United States, within which Paris will produce and transfer dozens of Caesar artillery systems and shells to Ukraine.

In addition, they discussed the preparation of a bilateral document on security guarantees within the framework of the G7 Vilnius Declaration. The active preparation of bilateral security agreements by leading European countries demonstrates Europe's leadership, motivates Ukrainian society and soldiers, and sends powerful signals to russia about Europe's unwavering support for Ukraine - Zelensky emphasized.

