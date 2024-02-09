Zelenskyy discusses long-range missile and air defense supplies with US congressmen

President Zelenskyy discussed the supply of long-range weapons and air defense systems during a meeting with U.S. congressmen in Kyiv on Friday. He said this in an evening video address, UNN reports .

Details

We discussed the need to support this year's and the new US package, which is still under discussion, critical issues. Also, air defense, namely Patriots. And the third, key issue - I emphasized the importance of the range of our weapons, in particular ATACMS for 300 kilometers, for which, unfortunately, there is no decision yet Zelensky said.

He thanked American leaders and their contribution to the defense of Ukraine.

We appreciate American leadership and its contribution to the defense of Ukraine's independence and democracy since the first days of the full-scale war. America helped Ukraine to survive at a crucial moment the Head of State said.

