Zelensky met with Shmyhal and discussed the problems of Kirovohrad region

In his daily address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the results of meetings held by him and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal with the leadership of Kirovohrad region. He said this in a video message, UNN reports.

It is noted that on February 9, Zelensky met with Shmyhal and discussed with him the issues that had previously been raised during the meetings.

According to the President, there are certain developments and instructions on each issue. He recalled that they had talked about water supply problems in Kirovohrad region, the protection of critical infrastructure facilities and the possibility of purchasing emergency response equipment at the regional level.

Today I held a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. During my trip to Kropyvnytskyi and the regional meeting there, I instructed the Prime Minister to promptly address the critical issues in the region. These include the stability of water supply, the operation of uranium mines and social protection of workers. There are also security issues, including the ability of regional and local authorities to purchase emergency response equipment at their own expense to cover infrastructure. These are quite practical issues. There are instructions for each of them, and we will monitor their implementation the President said.

Zelenskyy also coordinated with the Prime Minister to work with partners to confiscate Russian assets.

