Zelensky met with Shmyhal and discussed the problems of Kirovohrad region

Zelensky met with Shmyhal and discussed the problems of Kirovohrad region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30993 views

President Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister Shmyhal to discuss resolving critical issues in Kirovohrad region, such as water supply problems, uranium mines, and the purchase of emergency response equipment.

In his daily address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the results of meetings held by him and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal with the leadership of Kirovohrad region. He said this in a video message, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on February 9, Zelensky met with Shmyhal and discussed with him the issues that had previously been raised during the meetings.

According to the President, there are certain developments and instructions on each issue. He recalled that they had talked about water supply problems in Kirovohrad region, the protection of critical infrastructure facilities and the possibility of purchasing emergency response equipment at the regional level.

Today I held a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. During my trip to Kropyvnytskyi and the regional meeting there, I instructed the Prime Minister to promptly address the critical issues in the region. These include the stability of water supply, the operation of uranium mines and social protection of workers. There are also security issues, including the ability of regional and local authorities to purchase emergency response equipment at their own expense to cover infrastructure. These are quite practical issues. There are instructions for each of them, and we will monitor their implementation

the President said.

Addendum Addendum

Zelenskyy also coordinated with the Prime Minister to work with partners to confiscate Russian assets.

His unit was the first to destroy the Russian "Dagger": Zelensky on awarding Ageev with the title of Hero of Ukraine09.02.24, 22:12 • 29538 views

We continue to communicate at all levels - official, expert and public - to speed up all necessary decisions. The best answer to every manifestation of Russian madness and terror, no matter what they are, is losses for the terrorist state. Painful, tangible losses. The more losses the perpetrator of the war suffers, the closer we will be able to bring peace back. Just peace and reliable security

said the head of the Ukrainian state.
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
kropyvnytskyiKropyvnytskyi

