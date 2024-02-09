His unit was the first to destroy the Russian "Dagger": Zelensky on awarding Ageev with the title of Hero of Ukraine

For the first time, it destroyed a Russian ballistic missile, a missile that Moscow has always boasted that no one could shoot down. Ukrainians did. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the awarding of Lieutenant Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vyacheslav Ageev, UNN reports.

Today, I have awarded state awards, including the Crosses of Military Merit and the Order of the Golden Star, to our soldiers, sergeants, officers and generals. Heroes of this war. Those who are already in the history of our country. And among them is Lieutenant Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vyacheslav Ageev. It was his unit that first destroyed a Russian ballistic target in May 23rd, a missile that Moscow had always boasted that no one could shoot down. The Ukrainians were able to - Zelensky said during his evening video address.

The President's Office did not specify which missile was destroyed, but according to Armyinform, it was in early May 2023 that a Kinzhal air defense missile was shot down for the first time over Kyiv.