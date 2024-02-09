ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
His unit was the first to destroy the Russian "Dagger": Zelensky on awarding Ageev with the title of Hero of Ukraine

His unit was the first to destroy the Russian "Dagger": Zelensky on awarding Ageev with the title of Hero of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29539 views

Ukraine's President Zelensky awarded Lieutenant Colonel Vyacheslav Ageev for his unit's destruction of a Russian ballistic missile that Moscow claimed could not be shot down.

For the first time, it destroyed a Russian ballistic missile, a missile that Moscow has always boasted that no one could shoot down. Ukrainians did. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the awarding of Lieutenant Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vyacheslav Ageev, UNN reports.

Today, I have awarded state awards, including the Crosses of Military Merit and the Order of the Golden Star, to our soldiers, sergeants, officers and generals. Heroes of this war. Those who are already in the history of our country. And among them is Lieutenant Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vyacheslav Ageev. It was his unit that first destroyed a Russian ballistic target in May 23rd, a missile that Moscow had always boasted that no one could shoot down. The Ukrainians were able to 

- Zelensky said during his evening video address.

Add

The President's Office did not specify which missile was destroyed, but according to Armyinform, it was in early May 2023 that a Kinzhal air defense missile was shot down for the first time over Kyiv.  

Antonina Tumanova

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kh-47m2-kynzhalKh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi
kyivKyiv

