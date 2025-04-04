Washington perceived Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region as a breach of trust. Despite this, support was not stopped to avoid the death of Ukrainian soldiers.
The Lion Rescue Center in England has sheltered five lions evacuated from Ukraine. Animals that survived the horrors of war are now safe and adapting to new conditions.
Valeriy Zaluzhny during a speech at Chatham House stated about the destruction of the world order by the USA. He emphasized that not only Russia but also America is joining this process.
President Zelensky appointed the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, as the permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization concurrently. The appointment was approved by decree No. 151/2025.
Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Valeriy Zaluzhnyi commented on the possibility of his participation in the presidential election. He emphasized that the main task now is to survive and preserve the state.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made an unannounced visit to Kyiv. The signing of a major agreement with Zelenskyy on cooperation in the areas of defense, science, energy and trade is planned.
FAVBET Tech took part in the annual event Diia. City Union Annual Gathering 2024 in Kyiv as one of the partners. The event discussed business cooperation with the state, prospects for artificial intelligence, and Diia.City opportunities.
A large-scale opinion poll showed that Zaluzhnyi has 24. 29% of voter support, ahead of Zelenskyy and Tymoshenko. 73.4% of Ukrainians support peace talks, and 89% believe the country's direction is wrong.
According to an InfoSapiens poll, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi has the highest level of trust among Ukrainians - 76. 8%, followed by Budanov - 54.6%, and Zelenskyy - 53%.
The former foreign minister warned of the threat of the fall of the front line and the advance of Russians to the Dnieper in the event of a stop in the supply of weapons to the United States. Kuleba expressed doubts about Europe's ability to compensate for American aid.
The President of Ukraine met with representatives of student self-government on the eve of the International Students' Day. They discussed the establishment of military departments and the involvement of young people in state institutions.
Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK Valeriy Zaluzhnyi announced plans to train 5-7 thousand Ukrainian students annually. The goal is to train a new generation of civil servants with a different attitude to laws and business.
The graduation ceremony of the third group of pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force took place in Cranwell. Ambassador Valeriy Zaluzhny thanked the UK for its support and called the pilots' training an advantage over the enemy.
Former Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi believes that the offensive in the Kursk region demonstrates the development of Ukraine's military science. He emphasized that the operation should be evaluated by professionals after it is completed.
The President of Ukraine chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff on weapons production and supply. They discussed the needs of the army, domestic production, drones, electronic warfare systems, and the missile program.
The Economist reports that Zelenskiy is considering calling presidential elections in 2025 due to his falling ratings. Confidence in the president has dropped from 80% to 45%, according to the American National Democratic Institute.
Valeriy Zaluzhnyi at the Labor Party congress called for Ukraine to be provided with the latest weapons without restrictions. He emphasized Ukraine's right to strike military targets in Russia in response to Russian attacks.
The Kyiv City Council has awarded the title of Honorary Citizen of Kyiv to 15 prominent Kyiv residents. Among the honorees are Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, writer Oksana Zabuzhko and other prominent figures in culture, science and military affairs.
Valeriy Zaluzhnyi met with Jane Hartley to discuss new rules and methods of warfare. The Ambassador thanked the U.S. for its support of Ukraine and emphasized the common values of freedom of both nations.
Ambassador Zaluzhny announced the departure of a convoy of 50 vehicles donated by the British to Ukraine. The cars were donated or transferred through the ULEZ recycling scheme to help Ukraine.
Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Valeriy Zaluzhnyi summarized the results of two days of work at the European Political Cooperation Summit. He held important meetings and negotiations aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.
President Zelensky stated that he does not want to compare Commander-in-Chiefs Syrskyi and Zaluzhnyi, treating each with due respect as they do their jobs in their respective positions.
Former Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi has assumed the duties of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, and his top priority remains Ukraine's victory in the war against Russian aggression.
Czech President Petr Pavel officially received new ambassadors from Spain, India, Zambia, and Ukraine, and Vasyl Zvarych was appointed as Ukraine's new ambassador to the Czech Republic.
Blogger Olena Yakhno posted a photo of former TRO Force Commander Ihor Tantsyura celebrating his birthday in 2018 with businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is suspected of fraud with multibillion-dollar contracts for the supply of clothing and food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Germany will purchase three HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems from the United States and transfer them to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
President Zelenskyy discussed accelerating the supply of weapons from partners and achieving the necessary results with existing forces to counter Russia's offensive in the east.
