We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15688 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28621 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64741 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213774 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122583 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391863 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310743 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213744 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244219 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255100 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22812 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14877 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14157 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131827 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213774 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391863 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254330 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310743 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3090 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14180 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45370 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72099 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57191 views
The US was furious over Ukraine's destruction of the cruiser "moskva" and the operation in the Kursk region - NYT

Washington perceived Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region as a breach of trust. Despite this, support was not stopped to avoid the death of Ukrainian soldiers.

War • March 30, 01:46 PM • 62457 views

A rescue center for lions evacuated from the Ukrainian border was opened in Britain

The Lion Rescue Center in England has sheltered five lions evacuated from Ukraine. Animals that survived the horrors of war are now safe and adapting to new conditions.

Society • March 26, 01:05 PM • 172364 views

The USA joins the 'axis of evil' in destroying the world order - Zaluzhny

Valeriy Zaluzhny during a speech at Chatham House stated about the destruction of the world order by the USA. He emphasized that not only Russia but also America is joining this process.

Politics • March 6, 11:48 AM • 17276 views

Zaluzhny has received a new diplomatic position - Presidential decree

President Zelensky appointed the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, as the permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization concurrently. The appointment was approved by decree No. 151/2025.

Politics • March 3, 10:45 PM • 21860 views

Zaluzhnyi on his possible participation in the elections: “The main thing now is to survive and preserve the state”

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Valeriy Zaluzhnyi commented on the possibility of his participation in the presidential election. He emphasized that the main task now is to survive and preserve the state.

War • February 19, 10:17 AM • 110064 views

Starmer arrived in Kyiv to sign a historic "100-year partnership" agreement

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made an unannounced visit to Kyiv. The signing of a major agreement with Zelenskyy on cooperation in the areas of defense, science, energy and trade is planned.

Politics • January 16, 06:30 AM • 29209 views

Diia.City Union Annual Gathering 2024: innovations and the future of the Ukrainian IT community

FAVBET Tech took part in the annual event Diia. City Union Annual Gathering 2024 in Kyiv as one of the partners. The event discussed business cooperation with the state, prospects for artificial intelligence, and Diia.City opportunities.

Society • January 7, 05:02 PM • 23633 views

Material difficulties, peacekeepers, and elections: the main sentiments of Ukrainians at the beginning of 2025

A large-scale opinion poll showed that Zaluzhnyi has 24. 29% of voter support, ahead of Zelenskyy and Tymoshenko. 73.4% of Ukrainians support peace talks, and 89% believe the country's direction is wrong.

Society • January 4, 08:00 AM • 29135 views

Zaluzhnyi and Budanov lead in trust ratings among Ukrainians

According to an InfoSapiens poll, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi has the highest level of trust among Ukrainians - 76. 8%, followed by Budanov - 54.6%, and Zelenskyy - 53%.

Politics • December 18, 06:07 PM • 32172 views

"Russians will find themselves at the gates of Dnipro, Poltava and Zaporizhia": Dmitry Kuleba on the consequences of Trump's possible refusal to support Ukraine

The former foreign minister warned of the threat of the fall of the front line and the advance of Russians to the Dnieper in the event of a stop in the supply of weapons to the United States. Kuleba expressed doubts about Europe's ability to compensate for American aid.

War • November 27, 09:31 AM • 21195 views

“The unity of Ukrainian youth is important to us” - Zelenskyy during a meeting with students

The President of Ukraine met with representatives of student self-government on the eve of the International Students' Day. They discussed the establishment of military departments and the involvement of young people in state institutions.

Society • November 17, 02:57 PM • 24194 views

Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine would like to agree with Britain on training 5-7 thousand students a year

Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK Valeriy Zaluzhnyi announced plans to train 5-7 thousand Ukrainian students annually. The goal is to train a new generation of civil servants with a different attitude to laws and business.

Society • November 13, 02:10 PM • 14923 views

The third group of Ukrainian pilots completed their training in the UK

The graduation ceremony of the third group of pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force took place in Cranwell. Ambassador Valeriy Zaluzhny thanked the UK for its support and called the pilots' training an advantage over the enemy.

War • October 23, 12:23 AM • 121675 views

Zaluzhnyi commented on the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive in the Kursk region

Former Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi believes that the offensive in the Kursk region demonstrates the development of Ukraine's military science. He emphasized that the operation should be evaluated by professionals after it is completed.

War • October 17, 12:29 PM • 14750 views

Missile program, drones and electronic warfare: Zelensky gives details of the Stavka meeting

The President of Ukraine chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff on weapons production and supply. They discussed the needs of the army, domestic production, drones, electronic warfare systems, and the missile program.

War • October 8, 05:07 PM • 16781 views

Zelenskyy considers holding presidential elections in 2025 - The Economist

The Economist reports that Zelenskiy is considering calling presidential elections in 2025 due to his falling ratings. Confidence in the president has dropped from 80% to 45%, according to the American National Democratic Institute.

Politics • September 26, 02:26 PM • 14955 views

“Ukraine has every right to respond to Russian missile strikes": Zaluzhny at the Labor Party Congress

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi at the Labor Party congress called for Ukraine to be provided with the latest weapons without restrictions. He emphasized Ukraine's right to strike military targets in Russia in response to Russian attacks.

War • September 24, 02:03 PM • 15748 views

Oleksandr Syrsky and Oksana Zabuzhko became honorary citizens of Kyiv

The Kyiv City Council has awarded the title of Honorary Citizen of Kyiv to 15 prominent Kyiv residents. Among the honorees are Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, writer Oksana Zabuzhko and other prominent figures in culture, science and military affairs.

Culture • September 19, 03:18 PM • 20078 views

Zaluzhnyi discusses new forms and methods of warfare with US Ambassador

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi met with Jane Hartley to discuss new rules and methods of warfare. The Ambassador thanked the U.S. for its support of Ukraine and emphasized the common values of freedom of both nations.

War • July 31, 06:43 PM • 89019 views

Ambassador Zaluzhnyi announces the departure of a 50-vehicle convoy from the UK to Ukraine

Ambassador Zaluzhny announced the departure of a convoy of 50 vehicles donated by the British to Ukraine. The cars were donated or transferred through the ULEZ recycling scheme to help Ukraine.

War • July 25, 09:55 PM • 106129 views

“The results will be visible on the battlefield.” Zaluzhny reveals details of talks in Britain

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Valeriy Zaluzhnyi summarized the results of two days of work at the European Political Cooperation Summit. He held important meetings and negotiations aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

War • July 19, 09:47 PM • 44019 views

Zelenskyi on Syrskyi and Zaluzhnyi: I don't want to compare, I treat everyone with appropriate respect

President Zelensky stated that he does not want to compare Commander-in-Chiefs Syrskyi and Zaluzhnyi, treating each with due respect as they do their jobs in their respective positions.

Politics • July 15, 01:10 PM • 16767 views

I continue to serve Ukraine: Ambassador Zaluzhnyi presents copies of credentials and names priorities in embassy's activities

Former Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi has assumed the duties of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, and his top priority remains Ukraine's victory in the war against Russian aggression.

War • July 11, 05:42 PM • 23559 views

Zaluzhnyi to start work as ambassador to the UK on July 10 - media

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi takes office as Ukraine's ambassador to the UK on July 10.

Politics • July 6, 09:18 AM • 100428 views

Zaluzhnyi has already left for the UK - media

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the former commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, has left for the UK to take up his duties as Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom, informed sources say.

Politics • July 4, 02:37 PM • 26798 views

Czech President officially received the new Ambassador of Ukraine

Czech President Petr Pavel officially received new ambassadors from Spain, India, Zambia, and Ukraine, and Vasyl Zvarych was appointed as Ukraine's new ambassador to the Czech Republic.

Politics • July 2, 05:59 PM • 23656 views

Yakhno about the possible promotion of Moisyuk: somehow it doesn't smell very good

Blogger Olena Yakhno posted a photo of former TRO Force Commander Ihor Tantsyura celebrating his birthday in 2018 with businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is suspected of fraud with multibillion-dollar contracts for the supply of clothing and food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

War • June 10, 03:56 PM • 22812 views

Germany to buy three HIMARS launchers for Ukraine from the US - Pistorius

Germany will purchase three HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems from the United States and transfer them to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

War • May 9, 06:00 PM • 66435 views

We can see what the occupier is preparing for, and we will respond to it: Zelenskyy holds meeting with leaders of the Defense Forces

President Zelenskyy discussed accelerating the supply of weapons from partners and achieving the necessary results with existing forces to counter Russia's offensive in the east.

War • May 9, 05:47 PM • 55753 views

Zelensky appoints Zaluzhny as ambassador to the UK

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Valeriy Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Politics • May 9, 11:09 AM • 17975 views