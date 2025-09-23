In the party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, frustration is growing over his highly personalized leadership and centralization of power. The President openly expressed dissatisfaction with his own party, accusing lawmakers, activists, and journalists of allegedly failing to form an unwavering image of Ukraine before Western partners. This is reported by UNN with reference to a Politico article.

Details

According to Politico, at a closed parliamentary meeting last week, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to two anonymous lawmakers, "poured out his frustration on his own 'Servant of the People' party, complaining about members of parliament, civil society activists, and journalists for failing to help create an unwavering image of Ukraine among Western partners."

The President also emphasized that internal criticism "distracts from what should be focused on - the war effort and increased support from foreign allies."

According to lawmakers, participants in the meeting expected Zelenskyy to be softer in tone, especially after an attempt to liquidate two key independent anti-corruption bodies in the summer, which caused the first large-scale protests since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. However, the president clearly stated his intention to run in any elections after the war, which further exacerbated tensions within the party.

Political experts and some lawmakers note that "doubts and complaints are growing within the party ranks regarding Zelenskyy's highly personalized method of governance and his tendency to treat parliament with disdain." Actions against anti-corruption bodies and the dismissal of independent officials, including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, head of the national power grid Volodymyr Kudrytsky, and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, further caused irritation among his lawmakers.

As Politico notes, "this whole story points to a further tightening of the screws at home. In the opinion of the President's Office, you are either with Zelenskyy or you are a Russian puppet." New restrictions, including a ban on foreign travel for a group of about 20 former and current diplomats, demonstrate a tendency towards political centralization and control over independent officials.

Recall

On Tuesday, September 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction, during which the main topic of discussion was issues related to the war.

Elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine may take place in the coming months: People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" Dmytro Chornyi stated that the current parliament's term is coming to an end.