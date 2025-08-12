Council Committee unanimously supported recalling Dubinsky from his post

$41.450.06
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 10074 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 8108 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
08:17 AM • 7272 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
06:06 AM • 12092 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
05:29 AM • 17810 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 79980 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 127285 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 178504 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 128961 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Ukrainian military showed the destruction of a T-72 tank and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Kupyansk direction
Kyivan charged $15-25 thousand for 'removing' men from military registration
"Ukraine's future must be based on freedom": UK and Canadian Prime Ministers discuss support for Ukraine
Missile strike on training base in Ukraine kills foreign recruits - NYT
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 8774 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canning
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 79960 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 127268 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Jan Lipavský
Vadym Filashkin
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
China
Poland
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ring
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor Temlyak
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekend
Truth Social
Financial Times
Leopard 2
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times

Council Committee unanimously supported recalling Dubinsky from his post

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1540 views

The Committee on Finance and Tax Policy voted to recall Dubinsky from the post of deputy chairman. The decision was made unanimously, and the issue will be further considered in the hall on August 19-21.

Council Committee unanimously supported recalling Dubinsky from his post

The parliamentary committee on finance, tax, and customs policy supported the recall of MP Oleksandr Dubinsky from the position of deputy head of this committee; a decision from parliament is now expected, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the first deputy head of the committee and MP, reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"We voted in the committee to recall Dubinsky from the position of deputy head and member of the committee on finance and tax policy… 16 votes in favor, unanimously. It took the coalition 6 years to reach this decision," Zheleznyak wrote.

According to the MP, "this issue will then be considered by the chamber on August 19-21."

Reference

Oleksandr Dubinsky is an MP of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation from "Servant of the People."

In 2025, the SBI sent an indictment to court in the case of Dubinsky and his former assistant regarding the illegal transfer of another person across the state border of Ukraine. This concerns facilitating the export abroad of his common-law wife's brother. In 2024, the SBI completed an investigation into the state treason of members of a criminal organization, in which Dubinsky was involved. The case was transferred to court.

Julia Shramko

Politics
Yaroslav Zheleznyak