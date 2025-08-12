Council Committee unanimously supported recalling Dubinsky from his post

The parliamentary committee on finance, tax, and customs policy supported the recall of MP Oleksandr Dubinsky from the position of deputy head of this committee; a decision from parliament is now expected, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the first deputy head of the committee and MP, reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"We voted in the committee to recall Dubinsky from the position of deputy head and member of the committee on finance and tax policy… 16 votes in favor, unanimously. It took the coalition 6 years to reach this decision," Zheleznyak wrote.

According to the MP, "this issue will then be considered by the chamber on August 19-21."

Reference

Oleksandr Dubinsky is an MP of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation from "Servant of the People."

In 2025, the SBI sent an indictment to court in the case of Dubinsky and his former assistant regarding the illegal transfer of another person across the state border of Ukraine. This concerns facilitating the export abroad of his common-law wife's brother. In 2024, the SBI completed an investigation into the state treason of members of a criminal organization, in which Dubinsky was involved. The case was transferred to court.