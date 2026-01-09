The evacuation of the heroes lasted two weeks: border guards "Pastor" and "Korea" held positions for 131 days without rotation

Border guards from "Steel Border" with call signs "Pastor" and "Korea" held their positions for over four months without rotation and repelled six massive enemy assaults. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

131 days in hell without rotation. Everyone should know these faces. These are border guards "Pastor" and "Korea" from the "Steel Border". They repelled 6 massive assaults, holding a section that the enemy ordered to be wiped off the face of the earth. "Pastor" spent 94 days in positions, "Korea" – 131 days without rotation. "Korea" took a bullet in battle, but did not take a single step back, because they don't leave their own behind. – the post reads.

The evacuation of the heroes lasted two weeks and took place under fire.

Their evacuation became a separate special operation under fire and lasted a full two weeks. Today, the fighters finally exhaled and went for recovery. They do not consider it a feat. They say: "We just did our job." But it is thanks to such "work" that Ukraine stands – reported by the State Border Guard Service.

