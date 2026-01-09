$42.990.27
01:30 PM • 1402 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 2936 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
01:24 PM • 1508 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
12:35 PM • 5286 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
12:10 PM • 2482 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
11:53 AM • 10819 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 12100 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 13608 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
10:19 AM • 11866 views
"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible
09:48 AM • 12648 views
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime MinisterVideo
The evacuation of the heroes lasted two weeks: border guards "Pastor" and "Korea" held positions for 131 days without rotation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Border guards "Pastor" and "Korea" from the "Steel Border" held their positions for 131 days without rotation. They repelled six massive enemy assaults, and their evacuation lasted two weeks under fire.

The evacuation of the heroes lasted two weeks: border guards "Pastor" and "Korea" held positions for 131 days without rotation

Border guards from "Steel Border" with call signs "Pastor" and "Korea" held their positions for over four months without rotation and repelled six massive enemy assaults. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

131 days in hell without rotation. Everyone should know these faces. These are border guards "Pastor" and "Korea" from the "Steel Border". They repelled 6 massive assaults, holding a section that the enemy ordered to be wiped off the face of the earth. "Pastor" spent 94 days in positions, "Korea" – 131 days without rotation. "Korea" took a bullet in battle, but did not take a single step back, because they don't leave their own behind.

– the post reads.

The evacuation of the heroes lasted two weeks and took place under fire.

Their evacuation became a separate special operation under fire and lasted a full two weeks. Today, the fighters finally exhaled and went for recovery. They do not consider it a feat. They say: "We just did our job." But it is thanks to such "work" that Ukraine stands

– reported by the State Border Guard Service.

161 combat engagements recorded on the front – General Staff09.01.26, 08:57 • 3162 views

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine