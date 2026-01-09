161 combat engagements recorded on the front – General Staff

$42.720.15
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers
06:46 AM • 2476 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 39174 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 49267 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 39337 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 50573 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 31305 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 20241 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 16601 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 19026 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
Trump said his power as commander-in-chief is limited only by his own morality - NYTJanuary 8, 09:40 PM • 11061 views
The enemy is massively attacking Ukraine with various types of weapons: explosions are heard in Kyiv, there is a threat of an "Oreshnik" launchJanuary 8, 09:57 PM • 14196 views
Massive attack on Ukraine: Lviv under enemy fire, first detailsJanuary 8, 10:20 PM • 18847 views
US withdrawal from dozens of international organizations: UN reactsJanuary 8, 11:01 PM • 11666 views
Night attack on Kyiv: at least two people injured, buildings damaged in three districtsJanuary 8, 11:26 PM • 19918 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 25393 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 39174 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 29843 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 80000 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 41961 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 45546 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 68541 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 87476 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 128724 views
161 combat engagements recorded on the front – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

Over the past day, 161 combat engagements took place on the front, with Russians launching two missile and 30 air strikes. The Defense Forces hit two areas of personnel concentration and one enemy UAV control point.

Over the past day, 161 combat engagements were recorded on the front line. On Thursday, January 8, the Russians launched two missile and 30 air strikes, used three missiles, and dropped 126 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers also used 6,482 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,042 shellings of the positions of the Defense Forces and settlements, including 160 from multiple rocket launchers.

Air strikes targeted, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Yuliivka, Rizdvyanka, Hirke, Verkhnya Tersa, Liubytske, Dorozhnyanka, and Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Zatoka in Odesa Oblast.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of personnel concentration and one enemy UAV control point.

The situation in specific areas is as follows:

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place last day. The enemy carried out 122 shellings, including nine from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped six enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Burhuvatka, Vilcha, and Fyholivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions towards Kupyansk, Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 10 times, trying to break into our defense in the direction of the settlements of Drobysheve, Lyman, Stavky, and in the area of Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Siversk, Dronivka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped 33 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Verbove, Vyshneve, Zlahoda, Rybne, Yehorivka, Sichneve, and in the directions of the settlements of Ivanivka and Oleksandrovka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 21 Russian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, and in the area of Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack in the area of Mali Shcherbaky last day.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled three Russian attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Last day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1030 personnel. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized five tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 18 artillery systems, 687 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 90 units of enemy automotive equipment.

Recall

On the night of January 9, Russia attacked Ukraine with 36 missiles and 242 drones. 226 drones and 18 missiles were shot down.

