161 combat engagements recorded on the front – General Staff

Over the past day, 161 combat engagements were recorded on the front line. On Thursday, January 8, the Russians launched two missile and 30 air strikes, used three missiles, and dropped 126 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers also used 6,482 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,042 shellings of the positions of the Defense Forces and settlements, including 160 from multiple rocket launchers.

Air strikes targeted, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Yuliivka, Rizdvyanka, Hirke, Verkhnya Tersa, Liubytske, Dorozhnyanka, and Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Zatoka in Odesa Oblast.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of personnel concentration and one enemy UAV control point.

The situation in specific areas is as follows:

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place last day. The enemy carried out 122 shellings, including nine from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped six enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Burhuvatka, Vilcha, and Fyholivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions towards Kupyansk, Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 10 times, trying to break into our defense in the direction of the settlements of Drobysheve, Lyman, Stavky, and in the area of Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Siversk, Dronivka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped 33 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Verbove, Vyshneve, Zlahoda, Rybne, Yehorivka, Sichneve, and in the directions of the settlements of Ivanivka and Oleksandrovka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 21 Russian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, and in the area of Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack in the area of Mali Shcherbaky last day.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled three Russian attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Last day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1030 personnel. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized five tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 18 artillery systems, 687 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 90 units of enemy automotive equipment.

Recall

On the night of January 9, Russia attacked Ukraine with 36 missiles and 242 drones. 226 drones and 18 missiles were shot down.