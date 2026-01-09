1C banned in Ukraine: State Special Communications Service published a list of prohibited software

$42.990.27
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
02:55 PM • 10322 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
02:44 PM • 12279 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
01:30 PM • 12509 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 14316 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
01:24 PM • 11210 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
12:35 PM • 11567 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
12:10 PM • 7900 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
11:53 AM • 12406 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 13241 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
Popular news
NASA prematurely brings 4 astronauts back from ISS due to medical issuesJanuary 9, 07:49 AM • 4502 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 25 injured, one of the embassies damagedPhotoJanuary 9, 07:59 AM • 4884 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko: scheme with unsuitable mines for the Armed Forces of Ukraine exposed, amounting to UAH 3 billion, 10 suspects, 4 detainedVideoJanuary 9, 08:12 AM • 7926 views
Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine amid Russian missile strikes: first statementsJanuary 9, 09:56 AM • 26613 views
The evacuation of the heroes lasted two weeks: border guards "Pastor" and "Korea" held positions for 131 days without rotation01:57 PM • 4594 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 54789 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 83171 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 57411 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 80031 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 105539 views
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 56928 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 59444 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 81204 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 99672 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 140314 views
"Kalibr" (missile family)

1C banned in Ukraine: State Special Communications Service published a list of prohibited software

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The State Special Communications Service has published a list of 27 prohibited software products from the company "1C", including "1C: Accounting" and "1C: Enterprise". The ban applies to state bodies and critical infrastructure to protect against cyber threats.

1C banned in Ukraine: State Special Communications Service published a list of prohibited software

The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine published a list of prohibited software and communication (network) equipment. It includes 27 software titles developed by the company "1C," according to the State Special Communications website, UNN reports.

Details

Among the prohibited programs are "1C: Accounting," "1C: Enterprise," "1C: Trade and Warehouse," "1C: Payroll and HR," BAS ERP, "BAS Holding Management," "BAS Trade Management," "BAS Document Management CORP," "BAS Accounting CORP," "UA-Budget," and others.

The State Special Communications reminded that the creation of such a list is stipulated by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1335 of October 22, 2025, with the aim of strengthening the protection of state information resources and critical infrastructure objects from cyber threats.

The list of prohibited software is an official source of information for state authorities, local self-government bodies, military formations, state enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators regarding technological solutions whose use creates unacceptable risks to national security. It will be updated and supplemented in the future.

Refusal to use software and communication equipment that may contain hidden vulnerabilities or be used for espionage and sabotage is a guarantee of ensuring the state's resilience in the face of full-scale aggression by the Russian Federation.

- stated in the message.

Hackers change tactics: focus on mass distribution of malware - State Special Communications Service08.01.26, 13:04 • 2682 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsTechnologies
Sanctions
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine