1C banned in Ukraine: State Special Communications Service published a list of prohibited software

The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine published a list of prohibited software and communication (network) equipment. It includes 27 software titles developed by the company "1C," according to the State Special Communications website, UNN reports.

Details

Among the prohibited programs are "1C: Accounting," "1C: Enterprise," "1C: Trade and Warehouse," "1C: Payroll and HR," BAS ERP, "BAS Holding Management," "BAS Trade Management," "BAS Document Management CORP," "BAS Accounting CORP," "UA-Budget," and others.

The State Special Communications reminded that the creation of such a list is stipulated by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1335 of October 22, 2025, with the aim of strengthening the protection of state information resources and critical infrastructure objects from cyber threats.

The list of prohibited software is an official source of information for state authorities, local self-government bodies, military formations, state enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators regarding technological solutions whose use creates unacceptable risks to national security. It will be updated and supplemented in the future.

Refusal to use software and communication equipment that may contain hidden vulnerabilities or be used for espionage and sabotage is a guarantee of ensuring the state's resilience in the face of full-scale aggression by the Russian Federation. - stated in the message.

