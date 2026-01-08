Hackers change tactics: focus on mass distribution of malware - State Special Communications Service

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
11:03 AM • 116 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: truck traffic ban expanded, up to 15 cm of snow fell in the west overnight, and bad weather continues to movePhotoVideo
10:13 AM • 3382 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
09:50 AM • 14580 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideo
07:21 AM • 36156 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
06:38 AM • 29812 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 32452 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 41319 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 43386 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 32409 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 29609 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3.9m/s
91%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In the US, an immigration officer shot and killed an American citizen during a raid to catch illegal immigrantsPhotoJanuary 8, 01:52 AM • 28978 views
CNS: Russians use toxic chemicals in Crimea's agricultural sectorJanuary 8, 02:27 AM • 15517 views
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - FicoJanuary 8, 04:35 AM • 17283 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways07:54 AM • 15833 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 11535 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 49189 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 54052 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 57068 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 96917 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 133999 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karoline Leavitt
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipro
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 11732 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 26876 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 53360 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 72720 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 114532 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Fox News
Financial Times

Hackers change tactics: focus on mass distribution of malware - State Special Communications Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The State Special Communications Service reports a change in hacker tactics towards the mass distribution of malware. In 2025, 2058 cases of malware distribution and 1727 cases of phishing were recorded.

Hackers change tactics: focus on mass distribution of malware - State Special Communications Service

The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection reported that hackers have changed tactics towards more massive distribution of malicious software and social engineering. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Special Communications Service.

Details

According to the Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA), the most common methods used by enemy hackers in 2025 were:

  • malware distribution - 2058 cases;
    • phishing - 1727 cases (the number doubled compared to 843 cases in 2024);
      • malware infection - 988 cases;
        • account compromise - 425 cases.

          CERT-UA specialists note: the enemy continues to scale operations, using both automated mass mailings and targeted attacks by professional groups.

          According to experts, this indicates that the intensity of confrontation in cyberspace is only increasing.

          Recall

          Earlier, UNN reported that an anonymous group of hackers in Russia hacked the infrastructure of the company "Micord", which is engaged in the development of a military registration register.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          SocietyCrimes and emergenciesTechnologies
          Mobilization
          War in Ukraine