Hackers change tactics: focus on mass distribution of malware - State Special Communications Service

The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection reported that hackers have changed tactics towards more massive distribution of malicious software and social engineering. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Special Communications Service.

Details

According to the Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA), the most common methods used by enemy hackers in 2025 were:

malware distribution - 2058 cases;

phishing - 1727 cases (the number doubled compared to 843 cases in 2024);

malware infection - 988 cases;

account compromise - 425 cases.

CERT-UA specialists note: the enemy continues to scale operations, using both automated mass mailings and targeted attacks by professional groups.

According to experts, this indicates that the intensity of confrontation in cyberspace is only increasing.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that an anonymous group of hackers in Russia hacked the infrastructure of the company "Micord", which is engaged in the development of a military registration register.