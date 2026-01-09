Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary

In Kyiv, utility services are draining water from heating systems in residential buildings to prevent networks from freezing and pipes from being damaged during frosts and emergency power outages. Oleg Popenko, head of the Union of Consumers of Utility Services, told UNN journalist why this step is necessary and how it works.

Details

Earlier, information appeared that in many districts of Kyiv, utility workers received an order to drain water from internal building systems, as reported by people's deputy and former Minister of Housing and Communal Services Oleksiy Kucherenko.

According to my information, in many districts of Kyiv, utility workers received an order to drain water from internal building systems. We are waiting for clear information from the Kyiv City State Administration with recommendations regarding further actions of the population - he stated.

Meanwhile, Oleg Popenko explained that such a decision to drain water is related to the shutdown of the CHP plant in the capital. According to him, at least five districts of Kyiv are affected: Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Solomianskyi, where there is no heating supply.

In fact, there will be no heating in the houses, and it is necessary to drain the water, because the water in the system freezes. And when the water freezes, all the pipes burst, and the houses become uninhabitable - Popenko noted.

He emphasized that draining water is a forced step to preserve multi-apartment housing stock and prevent large-scale damage to heating systems.

Also, the expert explained that restarting heating during severe frosts is technically difficult. According to him, at low temperatures, houses cool down significantly, and a sharp start of the coolant can lead to accidents.

Heating supply at large sub-zero temperatures is physically impossible. Cold pipes and a coolant with a temperature of approximately 65-70 degrees create a sharp temperature difference, which can cause the pipes to burst again - Popenko explained.

It is separately noted that even under standard conditions of the heating season, the process of heating supply in Kyiv usually takes about a month.

Recall

As of the morning of January 9, energy workers in Dnipropetrovsk region restored heat supply and electricity for 800,000 subscribers.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on January 9, 2026, 4 people died and 25 were injured. 19 buildings, an embassy, a kindergarten, and a tram depot were damaged.