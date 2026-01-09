Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine

Tomorrow, all regions of Ukraine will operate on outage schedules, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, January 10, all regions of Ukraine will apply hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers). - the message says.

According to the company, the reason for introducing restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional oblenergo. - Ukrenergo summarized.

