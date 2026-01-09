$42.990.27
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
02:44 PM • 1924 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
01:30 PM • 5390 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaper
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 9544 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
01:24 PM • 6574 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
12:35 PM • 10041 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
12:10 PM • 6034 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
11:53 AM • 11893 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv region
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 12872 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 13978 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

On January 10, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine

Tomorrow, all regions of Ukraine will operate on outage schedules, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, January 10, all regions of Ukraine will apply hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers).

- the message says.

According to the company, the reason for introducing restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional oblenergo.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure, Qatar embassy affected: Zelenskyy pointed to the need for a reaction, primarily from the US, to Russia's attack with "Oreshnik"09.01.26, 10:41 • 3668 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine