Syrskyi announced the completion of the first phase of the Armed Forces' transition to a corps command system

The first phase of army corps has already successfully completed combat coordination, received areas of responsibility, and defined sets of troops. The full transition to a corps management system is gradually underway, which is designed to increase the effectiveness of actions and optimize the load on command structures. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Syrsky, during a press conference on one of the Ukrainian TV channels, as reported by UNN.

The first phase of army corps commands with support units has already completed combat coordination and taken their areas of responsibility and defined sets of troops. Next are the subsequent phases, and thus all corps will take their areas - he noted.

Details

The Commander-in-Chief added that the process of transitioning to the corps system is ongoing and proceeding practically without delays.

I hope that such a reorganization will enable us, first and foremost, to use our servicemen who perform combat missions more rationally, and to create more capable reserves to be able to conduct active counter-offensive and offensive operations. After all, we are not going to sit in a deep defense - Syrsky explained.

