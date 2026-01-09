Did not mention Russia and called the war a "crisis": Qatar reacted to the strike on its embassy in Kyiv

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
08:32 PM • 874 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
03:56 PM • 10381 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 17384 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 18054 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 16581 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 17671 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 12746 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 12757 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 8876 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 12879 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
4m/s
80%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Identities of all those killed in Russia's night attack on Kyiv established - prosecutor's officeJanuary 9, 11:40 AM • 8402 views
Even took bribes in cars: SBI notified a Rivne TCC official of suspicionPhotoVideoJanuary 9, 12:53 PM • 4342 views
The evacuation of the heroes lasted two weeks: border guards "Pastor" and "Korea" held positions for 131 days without rotationJanuary 9, 01:57 PM • 10460 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine03:08 PM • 10632 views
Ukraine warned Poland about the threat of an Oreshnik strike - media03:51 PM • 5762 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 58409 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 86585 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 60347 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 82709 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 106411 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Healey
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Lviv
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 58364 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 60962 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 82517 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 100911 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 141495 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Film
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Did not mention Russia and called the war a "crisis": Qatar reacted to the strike on its embassy in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The Qatari Foreign Ministry expressed regret over the damage to its embassy building in Kyiv as a result of shelling, without mentioning Russia. Diplomats and staff were not injured.

Did not mention Russia and called the war a "crisis": Qatar reacted to the strike on its embassy in Kyiv

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar expressed deep regret over the damage to its embassy building in Ukraine as a result of the shelling of the capital Kyiv last night, without mentioning Russia in its statement, due to which the building was damaged. This is stated in the message of the Qatari embassy in Ukraine on the X social network, UNN reports.

Details

"The State of Qatar expresses deep regret over the damage to its embassy building in Ukraine as a result of the shelling of the capital Kyiv last night and at the same time confirms that none of the diplomats or embassy staff were injured," the statement said.

The embassy stated that in this context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes the need to protect embassies and diplomatic missions, representations of international organizations and civilian objects from the consequences of crises, as well as to ensure the protection of their personnel in accordance with the norms of international law.

"The Ministry also reaffirms Qatar's unwavering position on the need to resolve the Ukrainian-Russian 'crisis' through dialogue and peaceful means, in accordance with the principles of international law and the Charter of the Organization

United Nations, and also expresses full support for all international efforts aimed at de-escalation," the statement said.

Recall

As a result of a massive Russian attack on Kyiv, 25 people have already been reported injured, including the building of one of the embassies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine offered assistance to Qatar after their embassy in Kyiv was damaged as a result of a Russian strike. This is a gross violation of the Vienna Convention, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry states.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
United Nations
Qatar
Ukraine
Kyiv