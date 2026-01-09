Did not mention Russia and called the war a "crisis": Qatar reacted to the strike on its embassy in Kyiv

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar expressed deep regret over the damage to its embassy building in Ukraine as a result of the shelling of the capital Kyiv last night, without mentioning Russia in its statement, due to which the building was damaged. This is stated in the message of the Qatari embassy in Ukraine on the X social network, UNN reports.

Details

"The State of Qatar expresses deep regret over the damage to its embassy building in Ukraine as a result of the shelling of the capital Kyiv last night and at the same time confirms that none of the diplomats or embassy staff were injured," the statement said.

The embassy stated that in this context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes the need to protect embassies and diplomatic missions, representations of international organizations and civilian objects from the consequences of crises, as well as to ensure the protection of their personnel in accordance with the norms of international law.

"The Ministry also reaffirms Qatar's unwavering position on the need to resolve the Ukrainian-Russian 'crisis' through dialogue and peaceful means, in accordance with the principles of international law and the Charter of the Organization

United Nations, and also expresses full support for all international efforts aimed at de-escalation," the statement said.

Recall

As a result of a massive Russian attack on Kyiv, 25 people have already been reported injured, including the building of one of the embassies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine offered assistance to Qatar after their embassy in Kyiv was damaged as a result of a Russian strike. This is a gross violation of the Vienna Convention, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry states.