Ukrainian DeepStrike on Russian territory is 15 times more cost-effective than damage - Syrskyi
Kyiv • UNN
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that Ukrainian DeepStrike operations on the territory of the Russian Federation exceed the cost of damage by 15 times. Ukraine will continue these strikes, increasing their scale and depth.
Ukrainian operations within DeepStrike on the territory of the Russian Federation are one of the strongest sides of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, whose effectiveness is 15 times higher than the cost of destruction. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a press conference, UNN reports with reference to one of the Ukrainian TV channels..
Remember how during the negotiations the enemy side requested as one of the conditions that we do not strike their oil refining industry. This only indicates that our strikes are indeed effective
Details
According to him, Ukraine will continue DeepStrike (strikes on Russian territory), and their scale and depth will be increased.
In the DeepStrike direction, we are developing both drone and missile programs: we will continue to strike targets on Russian territory, increasing the scale and depth. In general, DeepStrike is one of our strongest sides, where we have an effectiveness that is 15 times higher than our costs for striking.
Recall
Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that in May, DeepStrike means were used to strike 58 targets on the territory of the Russian Federation - military facilities were hit, and the capabilities of the aggressor's military-industrial complex were undermined. Among the targets were facilities for the production of explosives and attack UAVs. At the same time, the enemy has an advantage in the use of fiber-optic drones, which significantly complicates the fight against them.
