Zaluzhny has received a new diplomatic position - Presidential decree
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelensky appointed the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, as the permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization concurrently. The appointment was approved by decree No. 151/2025.
President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom Valerii Zaluzhnyi as the permanent representative of Ukraine to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) concurrently. This was reported by the website of the head of state, informs UNN.
Details
Information about Zaluzhny's appointment as Ukraine's permanent representative to IMO is indicated in the President's decree No. 151/2025.
Appoint the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Zaluzhny Valeriy Fedorovych, as the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) concurrently.
As is known, from July 2021 to February 2024, Valerii Zaluzhnyi was the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since May 2024, he has held the position of Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom.
Reminder
In February, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Kingdom Valerii Zaluzhnyi commented on the possibility of his participation in the presidential elections. He emphasized that the main task now is to endure and preserve the state.
