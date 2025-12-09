Zelenskyy's rating drops to 20.3% after corruption scandal – Info Sapiens poll results

Support for the current President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has dropped to 20.3% amid a corruption scandal involving high-ranking officials and his inner circle. This is evidenced by the results of the latest poll conducted by Info Sapiens, writes UNN.

Details

According to the data, if the presidential elections were held today, 20.3% of Ukrainians would vote for Zelenskyy. This is a significant drop of 4% compared to the October poll, when the president's support was 24.3%.

Despite the decline in ratings, Zelenskyy still remains the most popular candidate. In second place in the poll, conducted from November 13 to 28, is former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, now Ukraine's ambassador to Great Britain, with 19.1% (which is 3% higher than in October). The head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, took third place with 5.1% support.

