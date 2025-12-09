Zelenskyy's rating drops to 20.3% after corruption scandal – Info Sapiens poll results

49.020.03
ukenru
06:20 PM • 2842 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
03:34 PM • 17591 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 21331 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 19920 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 27096 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 47511 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 28580 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 30937 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 40968 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 34557 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.6m/s
91%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to MinskDecember 9, 09:24 AM • 20996 views
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is knownDecember 9, 09:55 AM • 23975 views
Denied Russian aggression and called the war a "special military operation": the case of former TV presenter Nazarov sent to courtDecember 9, 11:19 AM • 12275 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 23169 views
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's call for elections in Ukraine02:57 PM • 6688 views
Publications
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish03:34 PM • 17601 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 23342 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 47514 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 17238 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 62389 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
António Costa
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Europe
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidays04:25 PM • 2698 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 25094 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 27424 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 63990 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 69529 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
YouTube
Instagram

Zelenskyy's rating drops to 20.3% after corruption scandal – Info Sapiens poll results

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fallen to 20.3% amid a corruption scandal, a 4% decrease since October. He remains the most popular candidate, ahead of Valerii Zaluzhnyi (19.1%) and Kyrylo Budanov (5.1%).

Zelenskyy's rating drops to 20.3% after corruption scandal – Info Sapiens poll results

Support for the current President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has dropped to 20.3% amid a corruption scandal involving high-ranking officials and his inner circle. This is evidenced by the results of the latest poll conducted by Info Sapiens, writes UNN.

Details

According to the data, if the presidential elections were held today, 20.3% of Ukrainians would vote for Zelenskyy. This is a significant drop of 4% compared to the October poll, when the president's support was 24.3%.

Despite the decline in ratings, Zelenskyy still remains the most popular candidate. In second place in the poll, conducted from November 13 to 28, is former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, now Ukraine's ambassador to Great Britain, with 19.1% (which is 3% higher than in October). The head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, took third place with 5.1% support.

Trump's approval rating rises to 41 percent – Reuters poll results09.12.25, 18:18 • 2234 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyPolitics
US Elections
Reuters
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Valerii Zaluzhnyi