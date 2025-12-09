Trump's approval rating rises to 41 percent – Reuters poll results

US President Donald Trump's approval rating rose to 41 percent, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Tuesday. The increase was due to increased support for his economic actions among Republicans. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the latest poll, Trump's overall approval rating rose by 3 points compared to 38 percent recorded at the end of last month. The previous poll was the first time since January that the president's approval rating dropped below 40 percent. At the beginning of Trump's second presidential term, this figure was 47 percent.

The poll indicates that the president's renewed focus on affordability and cost of living may be contributing to his growing support. Although Trump's numbers on the cost of living remain among the weakest (overall approval 31%), support for his policies among the Republican Party has grown significantly. In particular, Republican approval of Trump's actions on rising costs jumped to 69 percent, compared to 59 percent at the end of last month. The Republican Party's approval of Trump's economic actions reached its highest level since late August.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted from December 3 to 8, surveyed 4,434 adults, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

