US President Donald Trump said he does not want to rule Europe, but stressed that Europe is weak. Trump said this in an interview with Politico, reports UNN.

I don't want to rule Europe. I am very involved in Europe. NATO calls me "dad." I have a lot to say about it. Listen, I raised GDP from 2% to 5%. The 2% they didn't pay, and 5% they pay. And they pay because when we send something, NATO pays for it. And I assume they give it to Ukraine. - said Trump.

At the same time, he noted that "Europe is collapsing."

I think they are weak. And besides, they strive to be politically correct. I think they just don't know what to do. Europe doesn't know what to do. - added Trump.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the understanding that Ukraine would not be a NATO member existed long before Vladimir Putin became president of the Russian Federation.