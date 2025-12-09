Trump said he doesn't want to run Europe
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump said he does not want to rule Europe, but stressed that Europe is weak. Trump said this in an interview with Politico, reports UNN.
I don't want to rule Europe. I am very involved in Europe. NATO calls me "dad." I have a lot to say about it. Listen, I raised GDP from 2% to 5%. The 2% they didn't pay, and 5% they pay. And they pay because when we send something, NATO pays for it. And I assume they give it to Ukraine.
At the same time, he noted that "Europe is collapsing."
I think they are weak. And besides, they strive to be politically correct. I think they just don't know what to do. Europe doesn't know what to do.
US President Donald Trump stated that the understanding that Ukraine would not be a NATO member existed long before Vladimir Putin became president of the Russian Federation.