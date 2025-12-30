US eliminated narco-terrorists in the Pacific Ocean: details of the strike on the vessel

The United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) announced that it struck a vessel in international waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was traveling on routes associated with drug trafficking. This was reported by UNN with reference to a post by SOUTHCOM on the X network with a corresponding video from December 30.

On December 29, at the direction of War Minister Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force "Southern Spear" delivered a lethal strike against a vessel in international waters used by a terrorist organization. - the post reads.

It is noted that intelligence confirmed that this vessel was transiting known drug trafficking routes in the eastern Pacific and was involved in drug trafficking operations.

The United States Southern Command also reported that two individuals, whom they called narco-terrorists, were eliminated as a result of the strike. US military personnel did not suffer any losses.

Recall

On December 18, the American military struck a vessel in the Pacific Ocean that was transporting drugs. As a result of the operation, three people involved in drug trafficking and terrorism were killed.

Trump announced a strike on a "large target" in Venezuela - Bloomberg