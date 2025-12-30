US eliminated narco-terrorists in the Pacific Ocean: details of the strike on the vessel

$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
03:07 AM • 1500 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
01:10 AM • 5886 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 14343 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 18598 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 16481 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 18939 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 20633 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 18888 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 22059 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
December 29, 11:59 AM • 22891 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3m/s
83%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump on alleged attack on Russian president's residence: Putin told me he was attackedDecember 29, 07:09 PM • 4066 views
George Clooney and his family received French citizenship: detailsDecember 29, 08:20 PM • 5834 views
In Vyshhorod, powerful generators were installed and connected near residential buildings - SESPhotoDecember 29, 09:26 PM • 4794 views
Lavrov insists that Ukrainians from Russia should participate in the presidential elections in Ukraine11:30 PM • 2744 views
Zelenskyy: I don't trust Putin, he doesn't want Ukraine to succeed01:50 AM • 7738 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 30416 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 31708 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 39972 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 151450 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 193761 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Benjamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Florida
Israel
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 16530 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 29608 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 39157 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 49663 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 151450 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Fox News
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle
Heating

US eliminated narco-terrorists in the Pacific Ocean: details of the strike on the vessel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The US Southern Command struck a vessel in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific, which was moving along drug trafficking routes. As a result of the operation, two narco-terrorists were eliminated, and American military personnel were not harmed.

US eliminated narco-terrorists in the Pacific Ocean: details of the strike on the vessel

The United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) announced that it struck a vessel in international waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was traveling on routes associated with drug trafficking. This was reported by UNN with reference to a post by SOUTHCOM on the X network with a corresponding video from December 30.

On December 29, at the direction of War Minister Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force "Southern Spear" delivered a lethal strike against a vessel in international waters used by a terrorist organization.

- the post reads.

It is noted that intelligence confirmed that this vessel was transiting known drug trafficking routes in the eastern Pacific and was involved in drug trafficking operations.

The United States Southern Command also reported that two individuals, whom they called narco-terrorists, were eliminated as a result of the strike. US military personnel did not suffer any losses.

Recall

On December 18, the American military struck a vessel in the Pacific Ocean that was transporting drugs. As a result of the operation, three people involved in drug trafficking and terrorism were killed.

Trump announced a strike on a "large target" in Venezuela - Bloomberg29.12.25, 16:59 • 12089 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Social network
Pete Hegseth
United States