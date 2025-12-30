Russian propaganda has launched a large-scale disinformation campaign to discredit Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone, scheduled for January 1, 2026. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Bulgarian special services have established that a Russia-linked network of accounts spread false claims and manipulative information through social media, creating fears about rising prices, loss of economic sovereignty, and "Brussels' dictate." - reports the Center for Countering Disinformation.

European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis noted that Russia is waging a hybrid war against Europe, using information attacks, interference in political processes, and undermining trust in European decisions. Bulgaria has become one of the targets of this campaign.

"Russia views the expansion of the eurozone as a direct threat to its interests, as it strengthens EU unity and narrows the space for political influence on individual states. Through hybrid tools, Moscow is trying to undermine trust in European institutions," the post says.

Recall

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced his intention to resign after a wave of protests, intensifying political chaos ahead of the country's entry into the eurozone. This decision will not affect Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone on January 1.

