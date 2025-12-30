$42.060.13
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 11753 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 16456 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 14872 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 17801 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 19800 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 18420 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 21661 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
December 29, 11:59 AM • 22420 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 21484 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
Russia launched a disinformation campaign regarding Bulgaria's transition to the euro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Russian propaganda has launched a campaign to discredit Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone, scheduled for January 1, 2026. Bulgarian special services have uncovered a network of accounts spreading false claims and manipulations, fostering fears of rising prices and loss of sovereignty.

Russia launched a disinformation campaign regarding Bulgaria's transition to the euro

Russian propaganda has launched a large-scale disinformation campaign to discredit Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone, scheduled for January 1, 2026. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Bulgarian special services have established that a Russia-linked network of accounts spread false claims and manipulative information through social media, creating fears about rising prices, loss of economic sovereignty, and "Brussels' dictate."

- reports the Center for Countering Disinformation.

European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis noted that Russia is waging a hybrid war against Europe, using information attacks, interference in political processes, and undermining trust in European decisions. Bulgaria has become one of the targets of this campaign.

Russia launches new influence network in Africa through language and education16.12.25, 02:15 • 4928 views

"Russia views the expansion of the eurozone as a direct threat to its interests, as it strengthens EU unity and narrows the space for political influence on individual states. Through hybrid tools, Moscow is trying to undermine trust in European institutions," the post says.

The Kremlin intensifies its propaganda in India04.12.25, 03:24 • 5252 views

Recall

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced his intention to resign after a wave of protests, intensifying political chaos ahead of the country's entry into the eurozone. This decision will not affect Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone on January 1.

Kremlin uses "anti-colonial" rhetoric to promote influence in Global South countries - Center for Countering Disinformation28.12.25, 06:15 • 5364 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Social network
European Union
Bulgaria