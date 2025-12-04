$42.330.01
The Kremlin intensifies its propaganda in India

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Russian propaganda channel RT is launching English-language broadcasting in India, actively promoting its anti-British and anti-Western messages. A Hindi-language website is planned for launch next year to expand the audience.

The Kremlin intensifies its propaganda in India

The Russian propaganda channel RT is launching English-language broadcasting in India and actively promoting it, using anti-British and anti-Western messages. Next year, the Russians plan to create a Hindi website to expand their audience. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the RT channel will broadcast in English and is currently actively advertised in the country.

To promote the channel, the Russians use speculation around the topic of colonialism and anti-British propaganda 

- reports the Center for Countering Disinformation.

According to the CCD, next year RT also plans to launch a website in Hindi, hoping to significantly increase its reach through this.

The Kremlin invests huge sums of money in promoting RT channels in the countries of the Global South, positioning its media as a "source of independent information." However, in reality, RT is an exclusively propaganda project that regularly spreads pro-Russian narratives and outright fakes 

- writes the CCD.

The activities of RT structures are part of the Kremlin's information policy aimed at justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine, promoting anti-Western propaganda, and increasing Russia's influence in the Global South.

Recall

The Russian federal agency "Rossotrudnichestvo" is launching a new project, within which groups of "masters of the Russian language" will be sent for internships to countries in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. These programs are used to promote Russia's political interests and spread its influence.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsMultimedia
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
India
Ukraine