Putin still seeks to seize all of Ukraine and regain control of parts of Europe - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin intends to seize all of Ukraine and regain control of parts of Europe that once belonged to the USSR. This is reported by Reuters, citing six sources and assessments by US intelligence agencies.

Putin still seeks to seize all of Ukraine and regain control of parts of Europe - Reuters

The Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin still intends to seize all of Ukraine and regain control of parts of Europe that once belonged to the USSR, despite the desire of Russian negotiators to end the war. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the agency, this assessment was confirmed by six sources of the publication, with one of the latest assessments dating back to the end of September.

US intelligence reports continue to warn that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to seize all of Ukraine and reclaim parts of Europe that were formerly part of the Soviet Union, even as negotiators seek to end the war, leaving Russia with significantly smaller territories.

- the news agency writes.

It is noted that these reports significantly differ from the assessments of US President Donald Trump and his negotiators on Ukraine, who claimed that Putin seeks to end the conflict. 

"Intelligence has always indicated that Putin wants more. Europeans are convinced of this. Poles are absolutely convinced of this. The Baltic states believe they are next," said Mike Quigley, a Democrat and member of the House Intelligence Committee.

Recall

The Russian dictator confirmed his intention to seize territories he considers "historical lands of Russia." This primarily refers to the south and east of Ukraine.

Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the war19.12.25, 11:10 • 9742 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkraineNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Reuters
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Poland