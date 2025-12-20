The Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin still intends to seize all of Ukraine and regain control of parts of Europe that once belonged to the USSR, despite the desire of Russian negotiators to end the war. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the agency, this assessment was confirmed by six sources of the publication, with one of the latest assessments dating back to the end of September.

US intelligence reports continue to warn that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to seize all of Ukraine and reclaim parts of Europe that were formerly part of the Soviet Union, even as negotiators seek to end the war, leaving Russia with significantly smaller territories. - the news agency writes.

It is noted that these reports significantly differ from the assessments of US President Donald Trump and his negotiators on Ukraine, who claimed that Putin seeks to end the conflict.

"Intelligence has always indicated that Putin wants more. Europeans are convinced of this. Poles are absolutely convinced of this. The Baltic states believe they are next," said Mike Quigley, a Democrat and member of the House Intelligence Committee.

Recall

The Russian dictator confirmed his intention to seize territories he considers "historical lands of Russia." This primarily refers to the south and east of Ukraine.

