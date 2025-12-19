$42.340.00
03:48 PM • 4626 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 10351 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 10852 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 19257 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 17478 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 14305 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 16021 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12870 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 21367 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11122 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8704 views

During his annual "Direct Line" event, Vladimir Putin once again made false statements about the situation at the front, claiming that Ukraine is not ready for peace on Russia's terms. He also cynically mocked Zelenskyy's visit to Kupyansk and announced alleged successes of Russian troops near Kupyansk, Lyman, Myrnohrad, and Huliaipole.

Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the war

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived at the annual traditional "direct line," which takes place on December 19. During this event, he once again voiced false statements about the situation at the front and made it clear that he is not interested in ending hostilities, UNN reports.

Details

Initially, Putin stated that he "does not see Ukraine's readiness" to end the war on Russian terms. He then said that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are "retreating in all directions," although in reality this is not the case.

The Russian dictator also added that Russian troops allegedly completely surrounded 3,500 Ukrainian defenders near Kupyansk, although in reality the Ukrainian Defense Forces almost completely cleared the city of Kupyansk of Russian occupation forces.

In addition, Putin cynically mocked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his recent visit to Kupyansk. He stated that the stele, near which Zelenskyy recorded the video, is located a kilometer from the city.

Well, why stand? Come into the house if Kupyansk is under your control

- the dictator cynically said.

However, that's not all: the main war criminal of the 21st century stated that Russian troops are "close to capturing Lyman, have surrounded Myrnograd, and control 50% of Huliaipole."

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a speech at the collegium of the Ministry of Defense, issued a series of false statements regarding the war in Ukraine. He claimed that the Russian army captured more than 300 settlements in 2025 and accused the West of starting the war.

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov also stated that Russia allegedly captured Kupyansk, while Ukraine denied this.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine