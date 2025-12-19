Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the war

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived at the annual traditional "direct line," which takes place on December 19. During this event, he once again voiced false statements about the situation at the front and made it clear that he is not interested in ending hostilities, UNN reports.

Details

Initially, Putin stated that he "does not see Ukraine's readiness" to end the war on Russian terms. He then said that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are "retreating in all directions," although in reality this is not the case.

The Russian dictator also added that Russian troops allegedly completely surrounded 3,500 Ukrainian defenders near Kupyansk, although in reality the Ukrainian Defense Forces almost completely cleared the city of Kupyansk of Russian occupation forces.

In addition, Putin cynically mocked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his recent visit to Kupyansk. He stated that the stele, near which Zelenskyy recorded the video, is located a kilometer from the city.

Well, why stand? Come into the house if Kupyansk is under your control - the dictator cynically said.

However, that's not all: the main war criminal of the 21st century stated that Russian troops are "close to capturing Lyman, have surrounded Myrnograd, and control 50% of Huliaipole."

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a speech at the collegium of the Ministry of Defense, issued a series of false statements regarding the war in Ukraine. He claimed that the Russian army captured more than 300 settlements in 2025 and accused the West of starting the war.

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov also stated that Russia allegedly captured Kupyansk, while Ukraine denied this.