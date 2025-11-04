Latvia blocked 27 Russian propaganda websites for spreading disinformation

ukenru
03:06 PM • 6556 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 18047 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 19323 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
12:32 PM • 15810 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
11:55 AM • 16636 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
11:12 AM • 14584 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 20833 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 45458 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 06:34 AM • 24400 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 81305 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Top ten most popular cars among Ukrainians are SUVs: an electric car leads the rankingNovember 4, 07:18 AM • 4518 views
In Kyiv, a patient died during plastic surgery, the surgeon was notified of suspicionPhotoNovember 4, 09:03 AM • 3352 views
Scandal around the center at DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MPPhotoNovember 4, 10:24 AM • 10430 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 17913 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 12890 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 18034 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 13030 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 19313 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 45453 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 42566 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger04:38 PM • 660 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 18012 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 33591 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 29372 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 33489 views
Financial Times

Latvia blocked 27 Russian propaganda websites for spreading disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

In Latvia, access to 27 Internet resources spreading Russian propaganda has been restricted. These websites systematically disseminated one-sided information about Russia's war against Ukraine and justified the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

Latvia blocked 27 Russian propaganda websites for spreading disinformation

The National Electronic Mass Media Council of Latvia (NEPLP) has decided to restrict access to another 27 internet resources that spread Russian propaganda and disinformation. The corresponding announcement was published in the official publication Latvijas Vēstnesis, reports Delfi, writes UNN.

Details

As stated in the decision, NEPLP received an appeal from the State Security Service (VDD) with a request to check a number of websites, including gra.ru, donnews.ru, fedpress.ru, lentv24.ru, gazetacrimea.ru, kazachestvo.ru, bashinform.ru, media73.ru and others.

Rheinmetall concern opens a plant in Lithuania: the largest defense investment in the country's history – Bloomberg04.11.25, 15:42 • 1206 views

As a result of the inspection, it was established that these resources systematically disseminate one-sided and biased information about Russia's war against Ukraine, provide informational support to Russian military personnel, and also form a positive image of Russia and justify the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

The activities of these resources negatively affect the unity of Latvian society, interethnic relations, and can undermine support for Ukraine in its struggle for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

– stated in the NEPLP message.

This is not the first decision of the Latvian regulator – earlier, NEPLP repeatedly blocked resources that spread Russian narratives or propaganda of the war against Ukraine.

Latvian President sends law on withdrawal from Istanbul Convention back for reconsideration03.11.25, 18:38 • 3250 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Sanctions
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
Rheinmetal
Latvia
Lithuania
Ukraine