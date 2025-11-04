Latvia blocked 27 Russian propaganda websites for spreading disinformation

The National Electronic Mass Media Council of Latvia (NEPLP) has decided to restrict access to another 27 internet resources that spread Russian propaganda and disinformation. The corresponding announcement was published in the official publication Latvijas Vēstnesis, reports Delfi, writes UNN.

Details

As stated in the decision, NEPLP received an appeal from the State Security Service (VDD) with a request to check a number of websites, including gra.ru, donnews.ru, fedpress.ru, lentv24.ru, gazetacrimea.ru, kazachestvo.ru, bashinform.ru, media73.ru and others.

As a result of the inspection, it was established that these resources systematically disseminate one-sided and biased information about Russia's war against Ukraine, provide informational support to Russian military personnel, and also form a positive image of Russia and justify the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

The activities of these resources negatively affect the unity of Latvian society, interethnic relations, and can undermine support for Ukraine in its struggle for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. – stated in the NEPLP message.

This is not the first decision of the Latvian regulator – earlier, NEPLP repeatedly blocked resources that spread Russian narratives or propaganda of the war against Ukraine.

