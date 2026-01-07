$42.560.14
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Starting January 8, an operational headquarters will begin work to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on state roads. Significant snow, blizzards, and ice are forecast in many regions of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads

Due to the worsening weather conditions, an operational headquarters for the elimination of the consequences of emergencies (ES) on state roads will begin work on January 8, which will include representatives of the State Emergency Service (SES), the National Police of Ukraine (National Police), the State Service for Transport Safety, and the association of international carriers, writes UNN.

Details

"Based on the Agency for Restoration, an Operational Headquarters will begin work on January 8 to respond to difficult weather conditions or in the event of emergencies," the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development said on Wednesday.

It is noted that during the day, on January 8, heavy snow, blizzards are expected in Rivne, Khmelnytsky, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions, and in some places on the roads, snow drifts with a possible snow cover of up to 10-25 cm, wind gusts of 15-18 m/s, and a second level of danger - orange.

In Zakarpattia, Volyn, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi regions, significant snow and blizzards are forecast with an increase in snow cover of up to 15-20 cm.

In Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions, significant wet snow and rain, ice, and wet snow sticking with a snow cover of up to 5-15 cm are expected, the agency added.

"During the day, in the western, southern, and central regions, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s. In the western, northern, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions, there will be ice on the roads. The first level of danger is yellow," the ministry noted.

The Ministry of Development noted that starting from January 10-11, as a result of the arrival of Arctic air from the north, a decrease in night temperatures is expected in the western, northern, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions to 14-20°C below zero, and in some places to 23°C below zero. During the day, it is forecast to be "minus" 9-15°C, and in Kirovohrad and Poltava regions, night and day temperatures are expected to be "minus" 6-12°C.

The Ministry emphasized that relevant regional response teams are functioning in all regions, and in certain regions, available equipment is on duty and operating - about 1.1 thousand to 1.2 thousand mechanisms per day.

It is noted that due to the worsening weather conditions, power outages, problems with public transport, and risks for pedestrians are possible. Disruptions to traffic on roads of all importance, such as accumulation of trucks, traffic jams, and blocking of movement, are also possible.

"We ask drivers to take into account weather conditions when planning their trips and strictly adhere to traffic rules," the Ministry of Development emphasized.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWeather and environment
