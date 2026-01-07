Kyiv battles black ice: thousands of utility workers on the streets, but there are difficulties - KMDA

In Kyiv, more than 360 units of equipment and about 3,000 utility workers were deployed to combat ice. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

As noted by the Kyiv City State Administration, as of 3:00 PM on January 7, the main highways, bridges, descents, and ascents were covered with anti-icing agents by 276 units of special equipment from "Kyivavtodor."

Household territories are being cleaned and treated by more than 2,000 employees of communal management companies and about 50 units of equipment. In parks and squares, 39 units of equipment and 725 employees of "Kyivzelenbud" are working. - the statement says.

The Kyiv City State Administration also added that 459 employees, organized into 69 manual cleaning brigades, are clearing snow and treating bus stops, narrow sidewalks, stairs, safety islands, and pedestrian crossings.

Meanwhile, on January 8, forecasters predict significant wet snow, rain, black ice, and icy roads in Kyiv (Level I danger, yellow). And on the night of January 9, significant snow and blizzards are expected, with icy conditions on the roads.

We emphasize: black ice and icy conditions, caused by precipitation and temperature fluctuations, can reoccur throughout the day even with continuous operation of utility services. City services constantly carry out cleaning and anti-icing treatment, but it is physically impossible to completely eliminate ice simultaneously in all areas of the city. - stated the Kyiv City State Administration.

In Kyiv, amidst worsening weather conditions, a road accident involving 13 cars occurred. As a result of the collision, traffic in the direction of Vyshhorod was complicated.