01:11 PM • 5982 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 11843 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 16557 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 18809 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 19562 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 16645 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 16077 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 30325 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 52763 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 146994 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Electricity outage schedules
Kyiv battles black ice: thousands of utility workers on the streets, but there are difficulties - KMDA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

In Kyiv, 360 units of equipment and 3,000 utility workers are involved in combating black ice. 276 units of special equipment, over 2,000 employees and 50 units of equipment for adjacent territories, 39 units of equipment and 725 employees in parks, as well as 459 manual cleaning workers are involved.

Kyiv battles black ice: thousands of utility workers on the streets, but there are difficulties - KMDA

In Kyiv, more than 360 units of equipment and about 3,000 utility workers were deployed to combat ice. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

As noted by the Kyiv City State Administration, as of 3:00 PM on January 7, the main highways, bridges, descents, and ascents were covered with anti-icing agents by 276 units of special equipment from "Kyivavtodor."

Household territories are being cleaned and treated by more than 2,000 employees of communal management companies and about 50 units of equipment. In parks and squares, 39 units of equipment and 725 employees of "Kyivzelenbud" are working.

- the statement says.

The Kyiv City State Administration also added that 459 employees, organized into 69 manual cleaning brigades, are clearing snow and treating bus stops, narrow sidewalks, stairs, safety islands, and pedestrian crossings.

Meanwhile, on January 8,  forecasters predict significant wet snow, rain, black ice, and icy roads in Kyiv (Level I danger, yellow). And on the night of January 9, significant snow and blizzards are expected, with icy conditions on the roads.

We emphasize: black ice and icy conditions, caused by precipitation and temperature fluctuations, can reoccur throughout the day even with continuous operation of utility services. City services constantly carry out cleaning and anti-icing treatment, but it is physically impossible to completely eliminate ice simultaneously in all areas of the city.

- stated the Kyiv City State Administration.

Recall

In Kyiv, amidst worsening weather conditions, a road accident involving 13 cars occurred. As a result of the collision, traffic in the direction of Vyshhorod was complicated.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyivWeather and environment
Technology
Road traffic accident
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration
Vyshhorod
Kyiv