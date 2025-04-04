$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13177 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23152 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61684 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208785 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119871 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387678 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307776 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213234 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243966 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254974 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56084 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56084 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20416 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70180 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20416 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208785 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42070 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252297 views

02:15 PM • 127533 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127635 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208785 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387678 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252297 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307776 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1148 views

07:44 PM • 1148 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42142 views

05:58 PM • 12240 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56154 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42142 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70260 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56154 views
News by theme

A motorcyclist was killed in a fatal accident in Stari Petrivtsi

A MAN truck collided with a Honda motorcycle at an intersection in the Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region. The 34-year-old motorcyclist from Kyiv died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Kyiv • September 27, 11:43 PM • 23736 views

Air defense in Kyiv is operating due to the threat of enemy drones

The air defense system has been activated in Kyiv due to the detection of enemy drones. Residents of the capital and Kyiv region are urged to stay in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted.

War • September 26, 02:27 AM • 84380 views

In Gostomel, an apartment building destroyed by Russians was restored at the expense of UNITED24: video

In the Kyiv region, UNITED24 has rebuilt a five-story building destroyed by Russian troops in March 2022. 300 residents will return to their homes, and 9 completely destroyed apartments have been restored.

Society • September 25, 10:34 AM • 15320 views

Man opens fire from balcony in recreation center in Kyiv region

A 36-year-old Kyiv resident fired several shots from a balcony in a recreation center in Vyshgorod district. Police arrived at the scene, seized the weapon and are considering opening a criminal investigation.

Crimes and emergencies • September 24, 07:05 PM • 31150 views

Air quality deterioration recorded in two districts of Kyiv region

Air quality deterioration recorded in Brovary and Vyshgorod districts of Kyiv region.

Kyiv region • September 22, 10:15 AM • 19705 views

Peat bogs, grass flooring, and forest litter are burning in four districts of Kyiv region: Kravchenko on the causes of air pollution

Fires of peat bogs, grass flooring, and forest litter have been reported in four districts of Kyiv Oblast. As a result, the air quality has deteriorated, with exceedances of permissible concentrations of chemical and biological substances being recorded.

Society • September 20, 10:40 AM • 11438 views

One fire in Kyiv region in the morning, smoldering without open fire - SES

There is one smoldering fire in the Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region with an area of up to 2 hectares. The State Emergency Service warns of an increased risk of fires on weekends, which are statistically the peak of fires.

Kyiv • September 20, 06:53 AM • 12484 views

Air quality deteriorates in Kyiv due to fires in the region

An increase in the concentration of suspended particles in the air was recorded in Kyiv. The cause was fires in the ecosystem of the Kyiv region, particularly in the Vyshgorod district. Residents are advised to limit their time outside.

Kyiv • September 20, 04:27 AM • 16405 views

19 cogeneration units are planned to be installed in three districts of Kyiv region - Kravchenko

Kyiv RSA signed memorandums on the installation of 19 cogeneration units in 8 settlements of the region. The total capacity of the plants will exceed 50 MW, providing electricity and heat in winter.

Society • July 24, 08:46 AM • 16328 views

Kyiv region exposes fraudsters who substituted goods worth over UAH 85,000 at the post office

Two 20-year-old residents of Bucha district switched computer components at the post office. The suspects were detained and face up to 3 years in prison for fraud.

Crimes and emergencies • July 23, 08:27 PM • 18561 views

A woman drowned in a pond in Bucha

The body of a woman was found in a local pond in Bucha. Rescuers used special equipment to pull the body out of the water.

Society • July 23, 02:06 AM • 21244 views

Offices of two large well-known companies opened in Kyiv region: what they produce and what services they offer

An office of the Turkish generator manufacturer Dalgakiran has opened in Buchansky district. An office of Alfatech, a construction equipment company, has opened in Fastiv district. This will help create jobs and develop the region.

Kyiv region • July 20, 02:57 PM • 20788 views

Thunderstorm caused emergency power outages in Kyiv region: what is known

Due to bad weather in the Kyiv region, in particular in Bucha and Vyshgorod districts, emergency power outages were introduced due to damaged power grids, and DTEK power engineers are working to restore power supply to all homes.

Society • July 17, 04:49 PM • 16923 views

In the Kiev region, emergency blackouts are recorded due to bad weather

Due to thunderstorms in the Kiev region, emergency power outages occurred, which affected 254 transformer substations and 15 high-voltage overhead power lines.

Society • June 11, 07:26 AM • 20953 views

In Kiev region blocked traffic on the bridge on the way to Chernihiv: how to get around

Traffic is blocked on the bridge of the R-69 Highway in the village of Khotyanovka, Kiev region, due to damage received as a result of military operations, bypass routes are operating, and it is planned to resume traffic through a parallel pontoon crossing.

Society • June 10, 11:48 AM • 21080 views

In the Kyiv region a bus with about 40 people caught fire, there were no injuries

In Vyshgorod, Kyiv region, a bus carrying about 40 passengers caught fire while driving, but, fortunately, there were no casualties.

Crimes and emergencies • June 8, 12:06 PM • 22208 views

In Kiev region, due to bad weather, more than 8.3 thousand families were left without electricity

In the Kiev region, due to bad weather, more than 8. 3 thousand families were left without electricity, while most blackouts were recorded in Buchansky, Obukhov and Vyshgorod districts.

Society • June 2, 06:08 PM • 37875 views

Journalist Khilyuk, who was abducted by the Russian Federation in 2022, is in captivity and is awaiting exchange

Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Khilyuk, whom Russia won in 2022, is still alive and in Russian captivity awaiting an exchange, one of the released prisoners said.

Society • May 31, 04:28 PM • 30224 views

Forest fire near Kyiv localized, situation under control

A forest fire near Kyiv has been localized and is being extinguished, and the situation is under control.

Kyiv • May 25, 05:51 PM • 27085 views

Air quality may deteriorate in Kyiv: in which districts and what to do

Due to the fire in the Vyshgorod district near Kyiv, air quality may deteriorate in some areas, such as Obolon and Podil, if the wind direction changes, so it is recommended to keep windows closed and limit outdoor activities.

Society • May 25, 05:03 PM • 37209 views

A large-scale forest fire broke out near Kyiv: columns of smoke are rising into the sky

Near Vyshhorod near Kyiv, forest and grass are burning, causing a giant column of smoke that is visible from the capital, although its cause is still unknown.

Crimes and emergencies • May 25, 03:25 PM • 30099 views

Power engineers restore electricity in Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region after morning attack by Russian Federation

Power engineers restored electricity supply to 1023 families in Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region after Russian shelling damaged power grids and left them without electricity.

Society • May 8, 06:45 AM • 34004 views

Holy fire: miracle or hoax? And where to watch the broadcast of the descent of fire

Every year, Christians await the symbolic descent of the Holy Fire, a ceremony. UNN has collected interesting information about this sacrament, which traditionally takes place on the last Saturday before Easter.

Society • May 3, 04:08 PM • 404859 views

Woman killed in fire in Chernihiv region: child injured

In Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, a woman died in a fire that broke out in a two-apartment building and her child was hospitalized with burns.

Society • May 1, 08:55 AM • 15529 views

In the Kyiv region, 84 people, including 20 children, were evacuated from a smoky entrance due to a burning tire

84 people, including 20 children, were evacuated from a smoky high-rise building in Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, because of a burning tire on the 18th floor.

Society • May 1, 06:23 AM • 15717 views

SES pyrotechnics neutralize X-101 missile warhead in Kyiv region

Pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service removed an unexploded X-101 missile warhead in Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region, eliminating the threat to local residents.

War • April 11, 07:41 PM • 69025 views

Bad weather in Kyiv region: power outages and damaged roofs in 5 districts

Bad weather in the Kyiv region caused power outages and roof damage in 5 districts, 42 power lines were disconnected, and damage to buildings, trees, and infrastructure was reported.

Society • April 2, 06:22 PM • 65700 views

Kyiv region police uncover fish poaching: damage to the state exceeds UAH 64,000

Police in Kyiv region uncovered illegal fishing worth more than UAH 64,000.

Society • March 26, 02:10 AM • 103489 views

Ukraine receives 12 modular bridges from the World Bank

Ukraine received 12 modular bridge systems worth more than $15 million from the World Bank to replace bridges destroyed during the fighting.

War • March 22, 11:25 AM • 28294 views

Over 8.6 thousand consumers left without electricity due to massive shelling in Sumy and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of Energy

As a result of massive shelling in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, more than 8. 6 thousand consumers lost power, and more than 130 were left without gas.

War • March 17, 11:58 AM • 103180 views