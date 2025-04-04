A MAN truck collided with a Honda motorcycle at an intersection in the Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region. The 34-year-old motorcyclist from Kyiv died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
The air defense system has been activated in Kyiv due to the detection of enemy drones. Residents of the capital and Kyiv region are urged to stay in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted.
In the Kyiv region, UNITED24 has rebuilt a five-story building destroyed by Russian troops in March 2022. 300 residents will return to their homes, and 9 completely destroyed apartments have been restored.
A 36-year-old Kyiv resident fired several shots from a balcony in a recreation center in Vyshgorod district. Police arrived at the scene, seized the weapon and are considering opening a criminal investigation.
Air quality deterioration recorded in Brovary and Vyshgorod districts of Kyiv region.
Fires of peat bogs, grass flooring, and forest litter have been reported in four districts of Kyiv Oblast. As a result, the air quality has deteriorated, with exceedances of permissible concentrations of chemical and biological substances being recorded.
There is one smoldering fire in the Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region with an area of up to 2 hectares. The State Emergency Service warns of an increased risk of fires on weekends, which are statistically the peak of fires.
An increase in the concentration of suspended particles in the air was recorded in Kyiv. The cause was fires in the ecosystem of the Kyiv region, particularly in the Vyshgorod district. Residents are advised to limit their time outside.
Kyiv RSA signed memorandums on the installation of 19 cogeneration units in 8 settlements of the region. The total capacity of the plants will exceed 50 MW, providing electricity and heat in winter.
Two 20-year-old residents of Bucha district switched computer components at the post office. The suspects were detained and face up to 3 years in prison for fraud.
The body of a woman was found in a local pond in Bucha. Rescuers used special equipment to pull the body out of the water.
An office of the Turkish generator manufacturer Dalgakiran has opened in Buchansky district. An office of Alfatech, a construction equipment company, has opened in Fastiv district. This will help create jobs and develop the region.
Due to bad weather in the Kyiv region, in particular in Bucha and Vyshgorod districts, emergency power outages were introduced due to damaged power grids, and DTEK power engineers are working to restore power supply to all homes.
Due to thunderstorms in the Kiev region, emergency power outages occurred, which affected 254 transformer substations and 15 high-voltage overhead power lines.
Traffic is blocked on the bridge of the R-69 Highway in the village of Khotyanovka, Kiev region, due to damage received as a result of military operations, bypass routes are operating, and it is planned to resume traffic through a parallel pontoon crossing.
In Vyshgorod, Kyiv region, a bus carrying about 40 passengers caught fire while driving, but, fortunately, there were no casualties.
In the Kiev region, due to bad weather, more than 8. 3 thousand families were left without electricity, while most blackouts were recorded in Buchansky, Obukhov and Vyshgorod districts.
Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Khilyuk, whom Russia won in 2022, is still alive and in Russian captivity awaiting an exchange, one of the released prisoners said.
A forest fire near Kyiv has been localized and is being extinguished, and the situation is under control.
Due to the fire in the Vyshgorod district near Kyiv, air quality may deteriorate in some areas, such as Obolon and Podil, if the wind direction changes, so it is recommended to keep windows closed and limit outdoor activities.
Near Vyshhorod near Kyiv, forest and grass are burning, causing a giant column of smoke that is visible from the capital, although its cause is still unknown.
Power engineers restored electricity supply to 1023 families in Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region after Russian shelling damaged power grids and left them without electricity.
Every year, Christians await the symbolic descent of the Holy Fire, a ceremony. UNN has collected interesting information about this sacrament, which traditionally takes place on the last Saturday before Easter.
In Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, a woman died in a fire that broke out in a two-apartment building and her child was hospitalized with burns.
84 people, including 20 children, were evacuated from a smoky high-rise building in Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, because of a burning tire on the 18th floor.
Pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service removed an unexploded X-101 missile warhead in Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region, eliminating the threat to local residents.
Bad weather in the Kyiv region caused power outages and roof damage in 5 districts, 42 power lines were disconnected, and damage to buildings, trees, and infrastructure was reported.
Police in Kyiv region uncovered illegal fishing worth more than UAH 64,000.
Ukraine received 12 modular bridge systems worth more than $15 million from the World Bank to replace bridges destroyed during the fighting.
As a result of massive shelling in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, more than 8. 6 thousand consumers lost power, and more than 130 were left without gas.