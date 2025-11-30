In Vyshhorod, the fire in a high-rise building after the Russian attack was completely extinguished: rescuers showed the scale and consequences - SES

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported the complete extinguishing of a fire in a multi-story building in Vyshhorod, which erupted as a result of a Russian attack. According to updated data, one person died and 19 more were injured, including four children. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Rescuers evacuated 146 residents of the building, and psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 73 citizens, including nine children. The fire was completely extinguished at 03:38, after which units continued to dismantle structures and survey the area with pyrotechnicians.

A Point of Invincibility is operating on site, and the victims are also being assisted by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and representatives of the NGO "Samaritans of Ukraine."

97 rescuers and 23 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service were involved in eliminating the consequences of the attack.

