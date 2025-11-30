In Vyshhorod, the fire in a high-rise building after the Russian attack was completely extinguished: rescuers showed the scale and consequences - SES

$42.190.00
48.870.00
11:44 AM • 2090 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
10:20 AM • 6894 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
07:27 AM • 12992 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 23203 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 33546 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 27807 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 25483 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 22800 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 17466 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 16684 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
Popular news
Tens of thousands of Romanians left without drinking water due to dam problemsNovember 30, 03:31 AM • 10799 views
French Foreign Minister: Putin will face new sanctions if he doesn't agree to a ceasefireNovember 30, 04:03 AM • 5434 views
Wartime economy: Russians' purchasing power continues to weaken - ISWNovember 30, 05:15 AM • 8780 views
Polish President Nawrocki refused to meet with Orban after his visit to Moscow09:40 AM • 7684 views
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine eliminated a scheme for selling stolen fuel by "Kadyrovites" near Berdiansk: two explosions occurredVideo10:31 AM • 4486 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 26687 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 74807 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 58988 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 67076 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 65512 views
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 26687 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 39437 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 56691 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 76157 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 107726 views
In Vyshhorod, the fire in a high-rise building after the Russian attack was completely extinguished: rescuers showed the scale and consequences - SES

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

The SES completely extinguished the fire in a high-rise building in Vyshhorod caused by a Russian attack. One person died, 19 were injured, including four children.

In Vyshhorod, the fire in a high-rise building after the Russian attack was completely extinguished: rescuers showed the scale and consequences - SES

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported the complete extinguishing of a fire in a multi-story building in Vyshhorod, which erupted as a result of a Russian attack. According to updated data, one person died and 19 more were injured, including four children. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Rescuers evacuated 146 residents of the building, and psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 73 citizens, including nine children. The fire was completely extinguished at 03:38, after which units continued to dismantle structures and survey the area with pyrotechnicians.

1400 drones, 1100 KABs, and 66 missiles across Ukraine in just one week - Zelenskyy cited the grim statistics of Russian attacks after the strike on Vyshhorod30.11.25, 10:19 • 2372 views

A Point of Invincibility is operating on site, and the victims are also being assisted by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and representatives of the NGO "Samaritans of Ukraine."

97 rescuers and 23 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service were involved in eliminating the consequences of the attack.

In Vyshhorod, the number of victims of the Russian attack has increased: 19 injured and one dead person - OVA30.11.25, 09:35 • 2322 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
charity
Vyshhorod
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy