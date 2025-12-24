Trains bypass Korosten: 15 routes change movement on Christmas Eve
Kyiv • UNN
Passenger trains are temporarily running on bypass routes, avoiding Korosten in the Zhytomyr region. This will extend travel time for 14 routes, but passengers will get home before Christmas Eve.
15 passenger trains are still temporarily running on bypass routes today, bypassing Korosten in Zhytomyr region, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on December 24, writes UNN.
Passenger trains are not yet running through Korosten today, but are following temporary bypass routes. The extended route and the need for additional connections increase travel time. However, we will do everything possible to ensure that all passengers reach their homes before Christmas Eve.
Which routes are changing
On December 24, the following trains will run on alternative routes:
- No. 749/750 Kyiv — Uzhhorod;
- No. 707 Kyiv — Ivano-Frankivsk;
- No. 743/744 Darnytsia — Lviv;
- No. 67/19 Kyiv — Warsaw;
- No. 29 Kyiv — Uzhhorod;
- No. 51 Kyiv — Przemyśl;
- No. 7 Kyiv — Chernivtsi;
- No. 43/49 Cherkasy — Ivano-Frankivsk;
- No. 15/17 / 16/18 Kharkiv — Uzhhorod;
- No. 97 Kyiv — Kovel;
- No. 91 Kyiv — Lviv;
- No. 63/64 Kharkiv — Przemyśl;
- No. 291/292 Kyiv — Lviv;
- No. 9/10 Kyiv — Budapest;
- No. 2/124 Vorokhta — Kharkiv.
"All inconveniences are temporary. Railway workers are doing everything possible to restore traffic to normal as soon as possible," Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized.
