In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to
social facilities in case of bad weather.
The SBU and the National Police detained 7 people who tried to sell racist trophy weapons in Dnipro, Zakarpattia, Ternopil and
Zhytomyr regions. Grenade launchers, assault rifles and explosives were seized.
Ukrainian cities are actively establishing partnerships with foreign municipalities. This allows them to receive humanitarian aid,
implement energy efficiency projects, and prepare for post-war reconstruction.
Starting from June 9, Ukrzaliznytsia will launch a new intercity+ high-speed train No. 741/742 connecting Kyiv and Lviv, with
stops in Korosten and Pidzamcha.
Five accomplices of the organized group smuggled timber worth almost UAH 43 million across the Ukrainian border to Europe using
forged documents.