Up to a quarter of beach water samples do not meet standards: where you can and cannot swim

Kyiv • UNN

 532 views

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported that 24% of water samples at bathing sites do not meet microbiological standards. Of 104 samples taken, 25 were found to be contaminated.

Up to a quarter of beach water samples do not meet standards: where you can and cannot swim

In Ukraine, 24% of water samples in bathing areas do not meet microbiological standards, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"Of the 104 water samples taken on August 1-7, 2025, from rivers and reservoirs within official beach areas in Ukraine, 25 samples (24.0%) did not meet sanitary standards for microbiological parameters," the report says.

Also, during August 1-7, 2025, 68 water samples from rivers and reservoirs within official beaches were tested for chemical parameters, "of which 25 samples (36.8%) do not meet the standards," the Ministry of Health noted.

Where you can swim 

As of August 1, the water quality at the beaches is safe for the population and meets the established standards:

Kyiv: in the Dnipro district within the beaches "Venice", "Veselka", "Dytyachyi", "Zoloty", "Molodizhnyi" and "Telbin"; safe according to microbiological indicators – within "Rainbow" on the Dnipro river, "Troyeshchyna" beach on the Desenka river, "Obolon Island" in the Obolon district. At the same time, the beach season in Kyiv has not been officially opened.

Volyn region: within the beaches of the cities of Lutsk, Novovolynsk, the village of Lyubeshiv, public beaches in Shatsk ОТГ of Kovel district on Lake Svityaz and in the Hryada tract, the city of Kovel on the Turia river.

Dnipropetrovsk region: within the beaches "Sagaydak", "Park of Culture and Recreation Prydniprovsky" and on Monastyrsky Island of the city of Dnipro, within the beach in the embankment area of the city of Kamianske, within the beach of the city of Zelenodolsk; safe according to microbiological indicators within the beaches of the cities of Samar and Pavlohrad. At the same time, beaches in Dnipropetrovsk region are not officially open. 

Ivano-Frankivsk region: within the beaches of Ivano-Frankivsk and the village of Polyanytsia of Yaremche city council.

Kyiv region: within the beach of the children's "Chaika" in the village of Chaika, Obukhiv district, from the city beach in the city of Pereiaslav. At the same time, beaches in Kyiv region are not officially open.

Kirovohrad region: on the beach in the village of Vilne, Svitlovodsk district, on Lake "Holube", "Hayvoronsky" beach of the city of Hayvoron on the Southern Buh river, on the beaches of the village of Novoarkhanhelsk, Holovanivsk district, on the Synyukha river.

Lviv region: within the beaches in the cities of Morshyn and Peremyshlyany, the city of Zolochiv on Lake Molodizhne, on the Vereshchytsia river in the village of Vereshchytsia, Yavoriv district, the villages of Korosne, Davydov, Pidberiztsi, Briukhovychi; according to microbiological indicators within the beaches on Lake Zadorozhne, village Verbizh, Mykolaiv ОТГ.

Mykolaiv region: meets microbiological indicators within the beaches of the city of Pivdennoukrainsk, "Strilka" beach in Mykolaiv on the Inhul river, Nova Odesa on the Southern Buh river, "Rayduha" beach of the city of Pervomaisk; as well as within the "Chaika" beach in Mykolaiv on the Dnipro-Buh estuary. At the same time, swimming in water bodies of Mykolaiv region is prohibited according to the order of the OVA.

Odesa region: within the beaches of Odesa "Lanzheron", "Vidrada", "Luzanivka", "Arkadiia", "Delfin", 10th station of Velyky Fontan, 13th station of Velyky Fontan, 16th station of Velyky Fontan are safe for the population; safe for the population and meets microbiological indicators in Odesa district — within the beaches of the village of Sychavka, Pivdennivska ОТГ; "Zahar" and "Laguna" in the village of Hrybivka, Dalnytska ОТГ; in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district in Zatoka village, Kurortne, Velyka Balabanivka villages, "Roseyka" and "Katranka" beaches in Serhiivka village; in Izmail district — in Prymorske village, "Central Beach" of Chornomorsk city.   

As of 07.08.2025, in Odesa, 32 leased private beaches are open and operating on 8 city beaches ("Lanzheron", "Vidrada", "Delfin", "Arkadiia", 10th station of Velyky Fontan, 13th station of Velyky Fontan, 14th station of Velyky Fontan, 16th station of Velyky Fontan). Also, 2 beaches are open in Odesa region: 1 beach in Chornomorsk ("Central") and 1 in Izmail district (Prymorske village). Beaches in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district are not open.

Poltava region: in Poltava district: on the beaches of the city of Kobeliaky, the villages of Bilyky and Novi Sanzhary on the Vorskla river, the village of Svitlohirsk on the Kamianske reservoir, the city of Hadiach on the Psel river.

Rivne region: within the beaches in the city of Dubrovytsia, Sarny district, on the Horyn river; within the public beach of the city of Zdolbuniv on the Maloprotochene pond, the village of Obariv and the villages of Hoshcha, Rivne district; safe according to microbiological indicators within the beach of the city of Zdolbuniv on the Ustia river, the city beach of the city of Mlyniv, Dubno district.

Ternopil region: on the beach in the city of Ternopil, the village of Zaliztsi, Ternopil district.

Khmelnytskyi region: within the city beach in the city of Slavuta on the Bohushivka river, on the beaches of the cities of Krasyliv, Shepetivka, Polonne on the Khomora river, Starokostiantyniv, the beach of the villa "Dvi riky" in the village of Velyka Slobidka, Kamianets-Podilskyi district, on the Muksha river, the city beach in the city of Iziaslav on the Horyn river.

Cherkasy region: within the beaches of the cities of Cherkasy and Bahacheve.

Chernivtsi region: within the beaches of Velyky Kuchuriv, Boyany and Mahala villages of Chernivtsi district.

Chernihiv region: within the city beach "Zoloty Bereh" of Chernihiv.

Where you cannot swim

As of August 8, swimming is prohibited due to non-compliance with water quality:

Kyiv: according to microbiological indicators: in the Dnipro district – beaches "Peredmistna Slobidka", "Tsentralny" on the Dnipro river, in the Desnianskyi district – "Chortoryi" beach in "Muromets" park, "Halerny" beach in Holosiivskyi district, "Verbnii", "Pushcha-Vodytsia" on 5-7 lines in Obolonskyi district.

Vinnytsia region: as of 08.08.2025, samples were not taken, as of 11.07.2025 – according to microbiological and chemical indicators: beaches "Khimik", "Honty", "Tsentralny" in Vinnytsia on the Southern Buh river.

Dnipropetrovsk region: according to microbiological indicators: beaches of the cities of Verkhnodniprovsk, Zhovti Vody, Kryvyi Rih on the Inhulets river and Saksahan river.

Zhytomyr region: according to microbiological and chemical indicators: beach in Korosten (Uzh river), children's and adult beaches in Hydropark in Zhytomyr on the Teteriv river, beach in Zviahel on Bohuna street (Sluch river).

Kyiv region: according to microbiological indicators: city beach "Tsentralny" in Bila Tserkva.

Kirovohrad region: according to microbiological indicators: "Svitlovodsky" beach in Svitlovodsk on the Dnipro river.

Poltava region: according to microbiological indicators: beaches of Kremenchuk on the Dnipro river and Sukhyi Kahamlyk river, Myrhorod on the Khorol river.

Rivne region: according to microbiological and chemical indicators: city beach in Rivne (Basiv Kut lake).

Ternopil region: according to microbiological indicators: beach in Khorostkiv, Chortkiv district, near the Dubyna tract, Chortkiv district.

Khmelnytskyi region: according to microbiological indicators: Netishyn city beach;  according to microbiological and chemical indicators: city beach in Khmelnytskyi.

Chernivtsi region: according to microbiological indicators: city beach in Chernivtsi.

In Zakarpattia, Odesa, and Sumy regions, officially registered river beaches are absent. Information on water quality in recreation areas near water bodies for recreational and health purposes can be found on the websites of regional institutions or in local media.

Due to the military situation and the threat to the population in 2025, in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions, local executive authorities will not open recreation areas on water bodies.

Addition

The Ministry of Health urged to remember: you can only relax and swim in specially designated and equipped places. "Such places are determined by decisions of regional military administrations or local self-government bodies," the Ministry of Health emphasized.

Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill22.07.25, 15:59 • 79081 view

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealthLife hack
