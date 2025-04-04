In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.
From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.
On the night of March 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with 90 drones, 47 of which were shot down by air defense forces. Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa regions were under attack.
In a week, 261,000 Ukrainians fell ill with acute respiratory infections, influenza and COVID-19. Most cases were recorded in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Rivne, Poltava and Cherkasy regions.
The SBU detained a teenager who, on the instructions of Russia, planned to detonate improvised explosives on the Alley of Glory to Heroes. The Russians intended to remotely activate the explosive device together with the perpetrator.
A massive air strike damaged buildings in Zhytomyr district. A woman and two children were hospitalized.
In Zhytomyr, a drunk man kicked his 7-year-old stepson in the face who stood up for his mother during a family conflict. The woman and her children were placed in a shelter, and criminal proceedings were opened against the offender.
A deadly fire broke out in a private house in the village of Zamozhne, Zhytomyr district. Four people died, including two children, and another man was hospitalized.
The SBU detained a 16-year-old girl who manufactured explosive devices on the order of Russian special services.
Kyiv has high levels of air pollution due to low wind speeds and fog. Harmful substances accumulate in the surface layer of the atmosphere, especially from industry and transportation.
Air quality in the capital is deteriorating due to dust accumulation and unfavorable weather conditions. Kyiv residents are advised to close windows, limit their time outside and drink more water.
Cameras captured a teacher at kindergarten #58 in Zhytomyr pushing children during a walk. The Education Ombudsman responded to the incident, the teacher was fired, and an internal investigation was launched.
The SBU discloses details of the explosion in the Rivne shopping center, where a 21-year-old terrorist attacker was killed. Russians remotely blew up a recruited agent immediately after entering the building, wounding 8 soldiers.
The driver of a Volkswagen Passat did not stop during the minute of silence for those killed in the war, ignoring the request of the traffic police. Law enforcement officers found the offender and fined him for driving while the gesture was prohibited.
During a quarrel, a 57-year-old man threw a grenade into the room where an IDP from Donetsk region and her 13-year-old daughter were staying. The woman sustained minor injuries and contusion, the child was unharmed, and the attacker was taken into custody.
Two Russian agents who planned to blow up a police unit with improvised explosive devices were detained in Zhytomyr. The offenders rented an apartment and installed two explosives, one of which was hidden in a toy.
In the Zhytomyr region, a forensic officer cut a gold wedding ring off the hand of a fallen defender of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and handed it over to a pawnshop for 3,900 UAH. The widow noticed the jewelry was missing after her husband's burial.
An attack by enemy drones damaged a gas station in Zhytomyr district, including the premises, pumps and cars. One person received shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized.
Due to lower temperatures, electricity consumption increased by 7. 6% compared to the previous business day. Emergency blackouts are introduced in Zhytomyr region following a nighttime drone attack.
An air alert has been declared in the capital of Ukraine, and residents are being asked to go to shelters. The Ukrainian Air Force spotted enemy drones flying over several regions, including Kyiv.
Two suspects in the terrorist attack near the shopping center were detained in Berdychiv. According to the investigation, they manufactured and detonated an explosive device on the instructions of Russian handlers.
A Mercedes Sprinter and a GAZ truck collided on the Kyiv-Chop highway near Korostyshiv. Four people were injured in the accident, including a child born in 2008, and one woman had to be unblocked by rescuers.
The State Enforcement Service in Berdychiv seized 5 pairs of the debtor's socks and put them up for auction through Setam. The starting price for each pair is UAH 20.
In the village of Ruzhyn, Berdychiv district, two women and a man were poisoned by carbon monoxide in a private house. All the victims were taken to the intensive care unit of the local hospital.
About a thousand Ukrainians have returned to the temporarily occupied territories. Out of 4.9 million IDPs, 29,000 people have returned to their previous places of residence, most of them to conditionally safe areas.
A group of people who extorted money from a wounded soldier and his wife were detained in Zhytomyr region. The criminals threatened the couple with physical violence, demanding $3,000 within two weeks.
A 73-year-old woman from Kyiv paid UAH 380,000 to fraudsters, believing the story of her daughter's urgent surgery in Germany. The police detained one of the suspects in Zhytomyr, seizing part of the money.
In the village of Romanov, a lifeguard was killed and another was injured while extinguishing a fire in a two-story building. The fire lasted almost 5 hours due to difficult extinguishing conditions and structural features of the building.
As a result of the missile strike, 250 thousand subscribers in 681 settlements of the Rivne region were left without electricity. 14 boiler houses were stopped, residential buildings were damaged.
In Zhytomyr, after the Russian attack, water supply and other utilities are gradually being restored. Hospitals are provided with light and heat, and public transport is partially open.