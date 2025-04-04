$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15954 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29175 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64999 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214118 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122777 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392011 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310889 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213786 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244250 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255119 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Warming in Ukraine: in which regions the heating season has already ended

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.

Society • April 4, 03:00 PM • 10800 views

From Monday, another 40 speed cameras will be launched in various regions of Ukraine: where exactly

From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.

Society • March 23, 02:51 PM • 107627 views

Air defense forces destroyed 47 of 90 enemy UAVs

On the night of March 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with 90 drones, 47 of which were shot down by air defense forces. Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa regions were under attack.

War • March 16, 07:18 AM • 27580 views

The incidence of acute respiratory infections is falling, but the epidemic threshold is still exceeded at a high level in 5 regions - Ministry of Health

In a week, 261,000 Ukrainians fell ill with acute respiratory infections, influenza and COVID-19. Most cases were recorded in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Rivne, Poltava and Cherkasy regions.

Society • March 13, 09:00 AM • 16841 views

Law enforcers prevent terrorist attack in Zhytomyr: 16-year-old Russian agent detained

The SBU detained a teenager who, on the instructions of Russia, planned to detonate improvised explosives on the Alley of Glory to Heroes. The Russians intended to remotely activate the explosive device together with the perpetrator.

War • February 28, 05:03 PM • 31340 views

Woman and children suffer from Russian attack in Zhytomyr region

A massive air strike damaged buildings in Zhytomyr district. A woman and two children were hospitalized.

War • February 25, 07:29 AM • 26647 views

He was angry with his wife: in Zhytomyr, a stepfather kicked his 7-year-old stepson in the face

In Zhytomyr, a drunk man kicked his 7-year-old stepson in the face who stood up for his mother during a family conflict. The woman and her children were placed in a shelter, and criminal proceedings were opened against the offender.

Society • February 22, 05:57 PM • 31478 views

Tragic fire in Zhytomyr region: two children among the dead

A deadly fire broke out in a private house in the village of Zamozhne, Zhytomyr district. Four people died, including two children, and another man was hospitalized.

Crimes and emergencies • February 22, 05:00 PM • 32219 views

16-year-old Russian agent made explosives to blow up police in Zhytomyr, detained - SBU

The SBU detained a 16-year-old girl who manufactured explosive devices on the order of Russian special services.

War • February 13, 08:10 AM • 35586 views

High level of air pollution in Kyiv: Ministry of Environment named the cause

Kyiv has high levels of air pollution due to low wind speeds and fog. Harmful substances accumulate in the surface layer of the atmosphere, especially from industry and transportation.

Kyiv • February 13, 07:10 AM • 36671 views

Air quality deterioration in Kyiv: what caused it

Air quality in the capital is deteriorating due to dust accumulation and unfavorable weather conditions. Kyiv residents are advised to close windows, limit their time outside and drink more water.

Kyiv • February 12, 07:57 AM • 51168 views

In a Zhytomyr kindergarten, a teacher used force against children during a walk: Education Ombudsman responds

Cameras captured a teacher at kindergarten #58 in Zhytomyr pushing children during a walk. The Education Ombudsman responded to the incident, the teacher was fired, and an internal investigation was launched.

Society • February 6, 08:50 AM • 29043 views

Russians blew up their agent to get rid of a witness: SBU on terrorist attack in Rivne shopping center

The SBU discloses details of the explosion in the Rivne shopping center, where a 21-year-old terrorist attacker was killed. Russians remotely blew up a recruited agent immediately after entering the building, wounding 8 soldiers.

War • February 5, 11:37 AM • 95792 views

Driver ignored a request to stop traffic during a minute of silence: a driver was fined in Rivne

The driver of a Volkswagen Passat did not stop during the minute of silence for those killed in the war, ignoring the request of the traffic police. Law enforcement officers found the offender and fined him for driving while the gesture was prohibited.

Society • January 28, 02:23 PM • 28418 views

Man throws grenade at woman with child in Zaporizhzhia: he is taken into custody

During a quarrel, a 57-year-old man threw a grenade into the room where an IDP from Donetsk region and her 13-year-old daughter were staying. The woman sustained minor injuries and contusion, the child was unharmed, and the attacker was taken into custody.

Crimes and emergencies • January 27, 09:46 PM • 60348 views

Terrorist attack against police officers prevented in Zhytomyr: explosives was hidden in a toy

Two Russian agents who planned to blow up a police unit with improvised explosive devices were detained in Zhytomyr. The offenders rented an apartment and installed two explosives, one of which was hidden in a toy.

Crimes and emergencies • January 23, 08:34 AM • 23699 views

A morgue worker stole a wedding ring from the body of a fallen soldier and sold it to a pawnshop: what punishment awaits him

In the Zhytomyr region, a forensic officer cut a gold wedding ring off the hand of a fallen defender of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and handed it over to a pawnshop for 3,900 UAH. The widow noticed the jewelry was missing after her husband's burial.

War • January 15, 01:49 PM • 33123 views

In Zhytomyr region Russian drone attack damages gas station, injures man

An attack by enemy drones damaged a gas station in Zhytomyr district, including the premises, pumps and cars. One person received shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized.

War • January 14, 07:46 AM • 28574 views

After the night attack by Russian drones emergency power outages applied in Zhytomyr region, electricity consumption increased - Ukrenergo

Due to lower temperatures, electricity consumption increased by 7. 6% compared to the previous business day. Emergency blackouts are introduced in Zhytomyr region following a nighttime drone attack.

Society • January 13, 09:53 AM • 70352 views

Air alert announced in Kyiv

An air alert has been declared in the capital of Ukraine, and residents are being asked to go to shelters. The Ukrainian Air Force spotted enemy drones flying over several regions, including Kyiv.

War • January 5, 11:52 PM • 34009 views

Explosives were detonated near the shopping center in Zhytomyr region on the order of Russia: two suspects detained

Two suspects in the terrorist attack near the shopping center were detained in Berdychiv. According to the investigation, they manufactured and detonated an explosive device on the instructions of Russian handlers.

War • December 27, 09:15 AM • 20892 views

A truck and a minibus collide on the Kyiv-Chop highway: a child is among the victims

A Mercedes Sprinter and a GAZ truck collided on the Kyiv-Chop highway near Korostyshiv. Four people were injured in the accident, including a child born in 2008, and one woman had to be unblocked by rescuers.

Crimes and emergencies • December 19, 09:53 AM • 12885 views

In Berdychiv, 5 pairs of the debtor's socks were seized and put up for auction

The State Enforcement Service in Berdychiv seized 5 pairs of the debtor's socks and put them up for auction through Setam. The starting price for each pair is UAH 20.

Society • December 13, 02:14 PM • 18613 views

In Zhytomyr region, three people were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning

In the village of Ruzhyn, Berdychiv district, two women and a man were poisoned by carbon monoxide in a private house. All the victims were taken to the intensive care unit of the local hospital.

Society • December 12, 09:15 PM • 16631 views

The Ministry of Social Policy told how many Ukrainians returned to the occupied territories

About a thousand Ukrainians have returned to the temporarily occupied territories. Out of 4.9 million IDPs, 29,000 people have returned to their previous places of residence, most of them to conditionally safe areas.

Society • December 12, 08:10 PM • 41723 views

A group of extortionists threatened a wounded soldier: they demanded $3000

A group of people who extorted money from a wounded soldier and his wife were detained in Zhytomyr region. The criminals threatened the couple with physical violence, demanding $3,000 within two weeks.

Crimes and emergencies • December 10, 01:41 PM • 17950 views

In Kyiv, a fraudster defrauded a pensioner of more than UAH 380 thousand

A 73-year-old woman from Kyiv paid UAH 380,000 to fraudsters, believing the story of her daughter's urgent surgery in Germany. The police detained one of the suspects in Zhytomyr, seizing part of the money.

Kyiv • December 10, 03:34 AM • 108155 views

A rescuer was killed while extinguishing a fire in Zhytomyr region, and another was injured

In the village of Romanov, a lifeguard was killed and another was injured while extinguishing a fire in a two-story building. The fire lasted almost 5 hours due to difficult extinguishing conditions and structural features of the building.

Society • November 28, 10:05 AM • 15684 views

Consequences of the Russian missile strike on the Rivne region: RMA told about the situation with light and water

As a result of the missile strike, 250 thousand subscribers in 681 settlements of the Rivne region were left without electricity. 14 boiler houses were stopped, residential buildings were damaged.

Society • November 28, 09:54 AM • 19850 views

Zhytomyr after the Russian attack: what is happening with public utilities in the city

In Zhytomyr, after the Russian attack, water supply and other utilities are gradually being restored. Hospitals are provided with light and heat, and public transport is partially open.

Society • November 28, 08:27 AM • 15351 views