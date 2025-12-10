Planned a terrorist attack in Zhytomyr: law enforcement officers detained a 16-year-old schoolgirl who was looking for "easy money"

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 2694 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 6288 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 10236 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 10693 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 11322 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 18864 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 16123 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 26917 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 41677 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 06:20 PM • 41088 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1.4m/s
86%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 31986 views
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WPDecember 10, 07:35 AM • 19684 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 18125 views
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhoto08:37 AM • 9670 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhoto09:17 AM • 12302 views
Publications
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification01:56 PM • 76 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 10256 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 18875 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 32261 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 68409 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Keir Starmer
Andrius Kubilius
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets01:37 PM • 670 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 2108 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 2326 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 4726 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 18333 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

Planned a terrorist attack in Zhytomyr: law enforcement officers detained a 16-year-old schoolgirl who was looking for "easy money"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

The SBU and the National Police prevented a terrorist attack in Zhytomyr, exposing a 16-year-old schoolgirl who, on the instructions of the Russian special services, planned to detonate a homemade bomb in a residential area. The girl was supposed to assemble an explosive device and hide it in a park.

Planned a terrorist attack in Zhytomyr: law enforcement officers detained a 16-year-old schoolgirl who was looking for "easy money"
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

SBU and National Police officers exposed a 16-year-old girl who, looking for "easy money," planned to detonate a homemade bomb in a residential area of Zhytomyr. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

Details

The Security Service's counterintelligence and the National Police prevented another terrorist attack in Zhytomyr. As a result of preemptive actions, another attempt by the Ruscists to detonate a homemade bomb in a residential area of the city was exposed.

- the report says.

As the investigation established, Russian special services tried to involve a 16-year-old schoolgirl from Berdychiv, who was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels, in committing the crime.

The schoolgirl received an "offer" from a curator from the Russian Federation to come to the regional center and stay there for several days in a rented apartment. While in the temporary dwelling, she was supposed to assemble a homemade explosive device herself according to the Ruscists' instructions. Among other things, she was supposed to "reinforce" it with metal nuts and equip it with a mobile phone for remote activation.

Then the girl received instructions from a Russian special services officer: to hide the bomb, disguised as a fire extinguisher, in a park and set up a phone camera opposite the "location." However, the Security Service and the National Police thwarted the enemy's plans - they timely detected and neutralized the explosives, prevented human casualties, and documented the enemy's subversive activities.

 - reported the SBU.

Currently, within the framework of criminal proceedings initiated by SBU investigators under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for a terrorist act), an investigation is underway to bring all persons involved in the crime to justice.

Recall

Law enforcement officers exposed two agents of Russian military intelligence in western Ukraine who committed crimes on the orders of the special services of the aggressor country.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Social network
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Zhytomyr