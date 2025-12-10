Planned a terrorist attack in Zhytomyr: law enforcement officers detained a 16-year-old schoolgirl who was looking for "easy money"

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

SBU and National Police officers exposed a 16-year-old girl who, looking for "easy money," planned to detonate a homemade bomb in a residential area of Zhytomyr. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

Details

The Security Service's counterintelligence and the National Police prevented another terrorist attack in Zhytomyr. As a result of preemptive actions, another attempt by the Ruscists to detonate a homemade bomb in a residential area of the city was exposed. - the report says.

As the investigation established, Russian special services tried to involve a 16-year-old schoolgirl from Berdychiv, who was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels, in committing the crime.

The schoolgirl received an "offer" from a curator from the Russian Federation to come to the regional center and stay there for several days in a rented apartment. While in the temporary dwelling, she was supposed to assemble a homemade explosive device herself according to the Ruscists' instructions. Among other things, she was supposed to "reinforce" it with metal nuts and equip it with a mobile phone for remote activation.

Then the girl received instructions from a Russian special services officer: to hide the bomb, disguised as a fire extinguisher, in a park and set up a phone camera opposite the "location." However, the Security Service and the National Police thwarted the enemy's plans - they timely detected and neutralized the explosives, prevented human casualties, and documented the enemy's subversive activities. - reported the SBU.

Currently, within the framework of criminal proceedings initiated by SBU investigators under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for a terrorist act), an investigation is underway to bring all persons involved in the crime to justice.

Recall

Law enforcement officers exposed two agents of Russian military intelligence in western Ukraine who committed crimes on the orders of the special services of the aggressor country.