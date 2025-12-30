The Cabinet of Ministers plans to launch eCheck in Ukraine next year: what is envisioned

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the implementation of an experimental project for the introduction of the "National Check" information system, which will be launched next year. As part of the project, Ukrainians will be able to receive electronic receipts for purchases in stores directly in their banking application, instead of paper receipts. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine and Cabinet Resolution No. 1781 of December 30, 2025.

To agree with the proposal of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture regarding the implementation of an experimental project for the introduction of the "National Check" information system for two years - the resolution states.

According to the resolution, eCheck is an electronic receipt that a buyer receives in their banking application after paying by card - in a store or online. It is stored in digital format and is always available for product returns, exchanges, or warranty service.

The document also introduces a number of concepts, including "seller" - a business entity registered in Ukraine, which sells goods (including through e-commerce) or provides services in Ukraine and has joined the experimental project.

Also, the concept of "buyer" - an individual who is the owner of a current account, uses the mobile application of a participating bank, makes purchases (returns) of goods, receives services, has joined the experimental project and activated the "national check" functionality.

The resolution states that for a relevant bank to participate in the project, it must contact the project administrator (JSC "Industrial Development Agency "Made in Ukraine") to conclude an interaction agreement.

Sellers wishing to participate in the project must submit an application to the "Industrial Development Agency "Made in Ukraine", indicating their EDRPOU code, name and location, trade network name, actual address of the trade outlet(s), scope of activity, and contact details (email address, phone number).

Also, the buyer submits an application to the participating bank, where the buyer has a current account, to activate the "national check" functionality in the mobile application of such bank. At the same time, the buyer can refuse to participate in the project at any time.

It is noted that the buyer will receive an electronic receipt in the mobile application of the participating bank when purchasing or returning goods.

As reported by the Ministry of Economy, the launch of eCheck is planned for 2026 and involves a phased implementation. In the first stage, the service will operate in a pilot format with selected national retail chains and banks.

eCheck is a voluntary service and does not change the current requirements for the use of RRO/PRRO. eCheck is a tool for providing access to information about a settlement document stored in the System for Accounting of Data of Settlement Registrars. Its purpose is to offer a modern digital standard of fiscal receipt that meets the needs of consumers, businesses, and the state. - noted the Ministry of Economy.

