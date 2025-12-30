The Cabinet of Ministers plans to launch eCheck in Ukraine next year: what is envisioned

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
06:06 PM • 5792 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 16393 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:00 PM • 17020 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 16009 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 17855 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 15646 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 14959 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 21220 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 29968 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 21290 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
5.1m/s
81%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 29104 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 15913 views
Beating a young man to death near a nightclub in Ivano-Frankivsk: three participants were remanded in custody02:45 PM • 4848 views
Heat supply suspended in residential buildings of two Kyiv microdistricts: technological works are underway03:29 PM • 14142 views
The last day of the year will be with power outage schedules: Ukrenergo announced the forecast for electricity on December 3104:59 PM • 3708 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 29236 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 33393 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 29967 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 56766 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 56086 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideo07:50 PM • 690 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 16392 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 16003 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 30125 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 43216 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Series
Starlink

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to launch eCheck in Ukraine next year: what is envisioned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the experimental project "National Check," which will allow Ukrainians to receive electronic checks in banking applications starting in 2026. The service will be implemented in stages, initially with selected retail chains and banks.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to launch eCheck in Ukraine next year: what is envisioned

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the implementation of an experimental project for the introduction of the "National Check" information system, which will be launched next year. As part of the project, Ukrainians will be able to receive electronic receipts for purchases in stores directly in their banking application, instead of paper receipts. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine and Cabinet Resolution No. 1781 of December 30, 2025.

To agree with the proposal of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture regarding the implementation of an experimental project for the introduction of the "National Check" information system for two years

- the resolution states.

According to the resolution, eCheck is an electronic receipt that a buyer receives in their banking application after paying by card - in a store or online. It is stored in digital format and is always available for product returns, exchanges, or warranty service.

The document also introduces a number of concepts, including "seller" - a business entity registered in Ukraine, which sells goods (including through e-commerce) or provides services in Ukraine and has joined the experimental project.

Also, the concept of "buyer" - an individual who is the owner of a current account, uses the mobile application of a participating bank, makes purchases (returns) of goods, receives services, has joined the experimental project and activated the "national check" functionality.

The resolution states that for a relevant bank to participate in the project, it must contact the project administrator (JSC "Industrial Development Agency "Made in Ukraine") to conclude an interaction agreement.

Sellers wishing to participate in the project must submit an application to the "Industrial Development Agency "Made in Ukraine", indicating their EDRPOU code, name and location, trade network name, actual address of the trade outlet(s), scope of activity, and contact details (email address, phone number).

Also, the buyer submits an application to the participating bank, where the buyer has a current account, to activate the "national check" functionality in the mobile application of such bank. At the same time, the buyer can refuse to participate in the project at any time.

It is noted that the buyer will receive an electronic receipt in the mobile application of the participating bank when purchasing or returning goods.

As reported by the Ministry of Economy, the launch of eCheck is planned for 2026 and involves a phased implementation. In the first stage, the service will operate in a pilot format with selected national retail chains and banks.

eCheck is a voluntary service and does not change the current requirements for the use of RRO/PRRO. eCheck is a tool for providing access to information about a settlement document stored in the System for Accounting of Data of Settlement Registrars. Its purpose is to offer a modern digital standard of fiscal receipt that meets the needs of consumers, businesses, and the state.

- noted the Ministry of Economy.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers postponed the mandatory use of the electronic alcohol and tobacco circulation system from January 1, 2026, to November 1, 2026. This decision gives businesses and the state additional time to transition to new digital administration tools.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyTechnologies
Bank card
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ukraine