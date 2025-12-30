Oil tanks caught fire in Odesa region after repeated Russian attack on port infrastructure

As a result of Russia's repeated attack on Odesa region's port infrastructure, oil tanks at one of the port enterprises caught fire. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Several hours after the morning attack, the enemy launched a repeated strike on Odesa region's port infrastructure. As a result of a drone hitting the territory of one of the port enterprises, oil tanks caught fire, which was promptly extinguished by rescuers. - Kiper reported.

According to him, there were no casualties. Law enforcement officers are documenting another war crime committed by the Russian Federation against civilian infrastructure.

