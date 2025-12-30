$42.220.15
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 604 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:00 PM • 2036 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
01:51 PM • 5802 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 10502 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 10865 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 12221 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM • 15587 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
09:46 AM • 22302 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 19044 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 23517 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
Oil tanks caught fire in Odesa region after repeated Russian attack on port infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

As a result of a repeated Russian attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa region, oil tanks caught fire at one of the port enterprises. There were no casualties, and the fire was promptly extinguished by rescuers.

Oil tanks caught fire in Odesa region after repeated Russian attack on port infrastructure

As a result of Russia's repeated attack on Odesa region's port infrastructure, oil tanks at one of the port enterprises caught fire. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Several hours after the morning attack, the enemy launched a repeated strike on Odesa region's port infrastructure. As a result of a drone hitting the territory of one of the port enterprises, oil tanks caught fire, which was promptly extinguished by rescuers.

- Kiper reported.

According to him, there were no casualties. Law enforcement officers are documenting another war crime committed by the Russian Federation against civilian infrastructure.

Russia attacked Odesa ports: there is a casualty and damage, including a grain vessel under the Panamanian flag - Deputy Prime Minister30.12.25, 13:29 • 1872 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast