11:22 AM
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
09:46 AM
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Facebook

Russia attacked Odesa ports: there is a casualty and damage, including a grain vessel under the Panamanian flag - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

As a result of the Russian attack, facilities in the ports of Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk were damaged, as well as oil tanks. One person was injured, and a civilian vessel under the Panamanian flag was damaged.

Russia attacked Odesa ports: there is a casualty and damage, including a grain vessel under the Panamanian flag - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia attacked the ports of Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk in Odesa Oblast, with one person injured and damage, including a grain vessel under the Panamanian flag, the Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Russia attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region. As a result of the enemy attack, damage to facilities in the ports of Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk was recorded. According to preliminary information, one person was injured.

- Kuleba wrote.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, "tanks for storing oil at one of the industrial enterprises were also damaged."

A civilian vessel with grain under the Panamanian flag, which was in the port area, was also damaged.

- Kuleba reported.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, clarified that the enemy again massively attacked Odesa region with attack drones this morning. "Despite the active work of air defense forces, damage to industrial and port infrastructure in the Odesa district was recorded. As a result of hits on an industrial enterprise, empty oil storage tanks were damaged. Unfortunately, one person was injured," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

"A civilian vessel that was in the port area was also damaged. No fires occurred. No information about deaths or injuries has been received," the head of the Regional Military Administration provided details.

"This is another targeted attack by Russia on civilian port infrastructure. The enemy is trying to disrupt logistics and complicate navigation. Despite the shelling, seaports continue to operate in compliance with safety requirements," Kuleba emphasized.

52 out of 60 Russian drones and one out of two ballistic Iskanders neutralized over Ukraine30.12.25, 09:17 • 2588 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Panama