Russia attacked Odesa ports: there is a casualty and damage, including a grain vessel under the Panamanian flag - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia attacked the ports of Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk in Odesa Oblast, with one person injured and damage, including a grain vessel under the Panamanian flag, the Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Russia attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region. As a result of the enemy attack, damage to facilities in the ports of Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk was recorded. According to preliminary information, one person was injured. - Kuleba wrote.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, "tanks for storing oil at one of the industrial enterprises were also damaged."

A civilian vessel with grain under the Panamanian flag, which was in the port area, was also damaged. - Kuleba reported.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, clarified that the enemy again massively attacked Odesa region with attack drones this morning. "Despite the active work of air defense forces, damage to industrial and port infrastructure in the Odesa district was recorded. As a result of hits on an industrial enterprise, empty oil storage tanks were damaged. Unfortunately, one person was injured," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

"A civilian vessel that was in the port area was also damaged. No fires occurred. No information about deaths or injuries has been received," the head of the Regional Military Administration provided details.

"This is another targeted attack by Russia on civilian port infrastructure. The enemy is trying to disrupt logistics and complicate navigation. Despite the shelling, seaports continue to operate in compliance with safety requirements," Kuleba emphasized.

