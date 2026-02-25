Ukraine withdrew from a number of CIS agreements, including the integrated air defense system

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on Ukraine's withdrawal from the Agreement on the Creation of a Joint Air Defense System of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states. The relevant decrees №202/2026 and №203/2026 have been published on the website of the President of Ukraine, writes UNN.

According to the text of decree №202/2026, it is decided to withdraw, in particular, from the following agreements within the framework of the CIS:

Agreement on CIS coordinating institutions, concluded on December 21, 1991, in Almaty;

Agreement of the CIS member states on military oath in strategic forces, concluded on January 16, 1992, in Moscow;

Agreement on the return of cultural and historical values to their states of origin, concluded on February 14, 1992, in Minsk;

Agreement on the principles of providing the armed forces of the Commonwealth member states with weapons, equipment, material means, the organization of production activities of repair enterprises, research and development work, concluded on February 14, 1992, in Minsk;

Agreement on the principles of providing the armed forces of the CIS member states with weapons, military equipment and other material means, the organization of research and development work, concluded on March 20, 1992, in Kyiv;

Agreement on Groups of Military Observers and Collective Peacekeeping Forces in the CIS, concluded on March 20, 1992, in Kyiv;

Agreement on law enforcement agencies in the Joint Armed Forces and armed forces of the CIS member states, concluded on May 15, 1992, in Tashkent;

Among the Decisions from which Ukraine withdrew are, in particular:

Decision on the participation of CIS member states in the treaty between the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics and the United States of America on the limitation of anti-ballistic missile systems, concluded on October 9, 1992, in Bishkek;

Decision on the participation of CIS member states in the treaty between the USSR and the USA on the elimination of their intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles, concluded on October 9, 1992, in Bishkek;

Decision on measures to control the international transfer of Igla and Strela type man-portable air defense systems by CIS member states, concluded on September 19, 2003, in Yalta.

By a separate decree №203/2026, the President of Ukraine withdrew from the Agreement on the Creation of a Joint Air Defense System of the CIS member states.

