We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15534 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28286 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64604 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213546 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122466 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391725 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310605 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213723 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244207 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255090 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.8 was recorded in Yalta

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2. 8 on the Richter scale was recorded in Yalta. The main shock was followed by six more aftershocks.

Society • January 19, 03:06 PM • 30317 views

Tanker accident in the Kerch Strait: fuel oil stains found in Yalta and Tuzla Island

Fuel oil pollution was detected in the waters of Yalta and Tuzla Island after a tanker accident in the Kerch Strait. A total of 830 people, 250 pieces of equipment and aircraft were deployed to respond to the incident.

Society • January 16, 07:37 AM • 24769 views

Oil slick after Russian tanker accident reaches Sevastopol

An oil slick measuring 1. 5 by 1.5 meters after the Russian tanker accident reached Sevastopol. Birds contaminated with fuel oil were found in the areas of Uchkuyivka, Laspi and Omega Bay.

Crimes and emergencies • January 3, 12:57 PM • 23817 views

Fuel oil is moving to occupied Yalta: the coast and birds are in danger

After a Russian tanker accident in the Kerch Strait, a fuel oil slick moves toward Yalta. Local residents find contaminated birds, which are taken to the Skazka Zoo for treatment.

Society • December 30, 01:54 PM • 21927 views

Explosions in occupied Crimea: what is known

Residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea heard two powerful explosions on October 8. The sounds of the explosions were heard from Sevastopol to Miskhor, as well as in Bakhchisaray district and Yalta.

War • October 8, 12:59 PM • 11975 views

Images of a dictator: three men detained in occupied Crimea for listening to Ukrainian songs

In occupied Crimea, three men were detained for listening to the songs of Okean Elzy. They were accused of disturbing public order and insulting the Russian president because of loud Ukrainian music.

Society • August 19, 09:46 AM • 20468 views

A forest fire broke out near Yalta on almost 3 hectares

A forest fire broke out in the village of Gaspra, Yalta district of the occupied Crimea, over an area of 2. 9 hectares. The fire has been localized, and is being extinguished due to difficult terrain. There were no casualties or injuries.

Society • August 17, 11:45 PM • 49186 views

The Yellow Ribbon Movement held a new pro-Ukrainian rally in occupied Yalta

Activists of the 'Yellow Ribbon' movement distributed pro-Ukrainian leaflets in public transport and near the embankment of occupied Yalta. The movement calls on new people to join the fight for freedom.

Society • August 8, 01:51 AM • 33436 views

A fire broke out at an airfield in occupied Crimea - media

A fire broke out in occupied Crimea near the Oktyabrske airfield. Locals report explosions and a plume of smoke, suggesting the detonation of Russian ammunition stored at the unused airfield.

Society • August 6, 03:10 PM • 25024 views

Occupants set up FSB control center in Chernomorye sanatorium in Yalta

The ATES guerrilla movement discovered an FSB command post in the Chernomorye sanatorium in occupied Yalta. Up to 50 people and 15 FSB vehicles were recorded, as well as the arrival of a commission from Moscow to search for guerrilla movements.

War • August 3, 12:15 PM • 114176 views

Large-scale power outages in occupied Crimea. Sevastopol to introduce timetables

In Crimea and Sevastopol, power outages occurred due to grid overload, affecting many localities, including Yalta, Alushta, Sudak, Feodosia and Kerch, which led to temporary restrictions on electricity consumption in Sevastopol.

Crimes and emergencies • July 16, 04:54 PM • 19302 views

Emergency power outages occurred in occupied Crimea: what is known

Due to the abnormally hot weather and the increased load on the power grid from air conditioners and refrigeration equipment, many areas of Crimea experienced emergency power outages.

Society • July 8, 05:38 PM • 18556 views

Occupants in Crimea are constantly building up defensive positions along the coast - "ATESH"

The ATESH movement reports a steady increase in the number of defense positions along the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea, despite the fact that the occupation authorities claim that there is no threat to the Ukrainian operation.

War • July 6, 11:24 AM • 29572 views

Occupants staged another propaganda campaign on the Black Sea coast: what is known

The Russian occupiers used state employees to demonstratively clean the Black Sea coast in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as part of a propaganda campaign, ignoring the main truth that the ecological destruction of the region can only be solved by stopping littering, not by holding events for the cameras at the behest of the Kremlin.

War • July 1, 07:10 PM • 50616 views

Financed Russian troops: Medvedchuk's wife Oksana Marchenko will be tried in Ukraine

Oksana Marchenko, the wife of pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, faces up to 8 years in prison for financing the Russian occupation forces in Crimea since 2014, including payments to the Russian Guard and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Crimes and emergencies • May 28, 03:30 PM • 20989 views

Russia claims to have shot down three ATACMS over Crimea at night

Russia claims that on the night of May 24, it shot down three ATACMS missiles and two drones over Crimea and the Belgorod region.

War • May 24, 07:29 AM • 70391 views

Two killed, outbuilding damaged as a result of shelling in occupied Crimea

Two people were killed and one farm building was damaged in Crimea, temporarily occupied by the russian federation.

War • May 23, 09:11 PM • 74044 views

Explosions occurred in the occupied Crimea

The explosions took place in many cities of the temporarily occupied Crimea, including Simferopol, Saki, Alushta, Yalta, Dzhankoy and Yevpatoriya.

War • May 23, 07:41 PM • 41578 views

Ukrainians bought more than UAH 30 million worth of military bonds in a day: which are the most popular

In 24 hours, Ukrainians bought military bonds, raising more than UAH 30 million for the budget. Bonds were most popular in Yalta, Nova Kakhovka and Simferopol.

War • April 23, 01:23 PM • 20568 views

Iftar: Zelensky awards military personnel professing Islam at Muslim holy dinner

President Zelenskyy celebrated Iftar with representatives of the Muslim community, awarded Ukrainian Muslim soldiers and thanked them for their service in defending Ukraine from Russian aggression.

Society • March 25, 11:16 PM • 101766 views

Crimea is Ukraine: guerrillas "blockade" streets of Crimean cities with Ukrainian symbols

Ukrainian partisans distribute symbols in the occupied Crimean cities to resist Russian control and show that Crimea belongs to Ukraine.

War • February 12, 01:05 PM • 21758 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry sends a note of protest to Nicaragua over the arrival of a Russian delegation from occupied Crimea

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has lodged an official protest with Nicaragua over the arrival of a Russian delegation from occupied Crimea.

War • February 3, 08:09 AM • 81642 views