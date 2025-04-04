An earthquake with a magnitude of 2. 8 on the Richter scale was recorded in Yalta. The main shock was followed by six more aftershocks.
Fuel oil pollution was detected in the waters of Yalta and Tuzla Island after a tanker accident in the Kerch Strait. A total of 830 people, 250 pieces of equipment and aircraft were deployed to respond to the incident.
An oil slick measuring 1. 5 by 1.5 meters after the Russian tanker accident reached Sevastopol. Birds contaminated with fuel oil were found in the areas of Uchkuyivka, Laspi and Omega Bay.
After a Russian tanker accident in the Kerch Strait, a fuel oil slick moves toward Yalta. Local residents find contaminated birds, which are taken to the Skazka Zoo for treatment.
Residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea heard two powerful explosions on October 8. The sounds of the explosions were heard from Sevastopol to Miskhor, as well as in Bakhchisaray district and Yalta.
In occupied Crimea, three men were detained for listening to the songs of Okean Elzy. They were accused of disturbing public order and insulting the Russian president because of loud Ukrainian music.
A forest fire broke out in the village of Gaspra, Yalta district of the occupied Crimea, over an area of 2. 9 hectares. The fire has been localized, and is being extinguished due to difficult terrain. There were no casualties or injuries.
Activists of the 'Yellow Ribbon' movement distributed pro-Ukrainian leaflets in public transport and near the embankment of occupied Yalta. The movement calls on new people to join the fight for freedom.
A fire broke out in occupied Crimea near the Oktyabrske airfield. Locals report explosions and a plume of smoke, suggesting the detonation of Russian ammunition stored at the unused airfield.
The ATES guerrilla movement discovered an FSB command post in the Chernomorye sanatorium in occupied Yalta. Up to 50 people and 15 FSB vehicles were recorded, as well as the arrival of a commission from Moscow to search for guerrilla movements.
In Crimea and Sevastopol, power outages occurred due to grid overload, affecting many localities, including Yalta, Alushta, Sudak, Feodosia and Kerch, which led to temporary restrictions on electricity consumption in Sevastopol.
Due to the abnormally hot weather and the increased load on the power grid from air conditioners and refrigeration equipment, many areas of Crimea experienced emergency power outages.
The ATESH movement reports a steady increase in the number of defense positions along the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea, despite the fact that the occupation authorities claim that there is no threat to the Ukrainian operation.
The Russian occupiers used state employees to demonstratively clean the Black Sea coast in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as part of a propaganda campaign, ignoring the main truth that the ecological destruction of the region can only be solved by stopping littering, not by holding events for the cameras at the behest of the Kremlin.
Oksana Marchenko, the wife of pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, faces up to 8 years in prison for financing the Russian occupation forces in Crimea since 2014, including payments to the Russian Guard and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Russia claims that on the night of May 24, it shot down three ATACMS missiles and two drones over Crimea and the Belgorod region.
Two people were killed and one farm building was damaged in Crimea, temporarily occupied by the russian federation.
The explosions took place in many cities of the temporarily occupied Crimea, including Simferopol, Saki, Alushta, Yalta, Dzhankoy and Yevpatoriya.
In 24 hours, Ukrainians bought military bonds, raising more than UAH 30 million for the budget. Bonds were most popular in Yalta, Nova Kakhovka and Simferopol.
President Zelenskyy celebrated Iftar with representatives of the Muslim community, awarded Ukrainian Muslim soldiers and thanked them for their service in defending Ukraine from Russian aggression.
Ukrainian partisans distribute symbols in the occupied Crimean cities to resist Russian control and show that Crimea belongs to Ukraine.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has lodged an official protest with Nicaragua over the arrival of a Russian delegation from occupied Crimea.