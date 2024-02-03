Ukraine's Foreign Ministry sends a note of protest to Nicaragua over the arrival of a Russian delegation from occupied Crimea

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has sent an official note of protest to Nicaragua over the arrival of a Russian delegation from occupied Crimea, the Mission of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea reported on February 2, UNN reports.

In connection with the arrival of the Russian delegation from the temporarily occupied Crimea to Nicaragua, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine handed over a note of protest to the government of this country - the representative office said in a statement.

As noted, this was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko, who clarified that the Ukrainian side had lodged a protest on January 31.

Details

The visit of the delegation of representatives of the occupation administrations to Nicaragua, as noted, took place on January 23, 2024, with the aim of signing agreements on trade and economic cooperation, as well as on twinning between the temporarily occupied Yalta and Granada.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that such actions by Nicaragua grossly violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, Ukrainian legislation, as well as international law, in particular the UN Charter. The Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol are an integral part of the territory of Ukraine, in respect of which representatives of the Russian occupation administration have no legal personality," the statement said.

The mission noted that they had also sent an official letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine with a request to take measures to properly respond to the violation of international law that was identified in the course of monitoring Spanish-language information sources. And thanks the Ministry for its prompt response.

