Ukraine's Foreign Ministry sends a note of protest to Nicaragua over the arrival of a Russian delegation from occupied Crimea

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103196 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130581 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131237 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172617 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170080 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277059 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178009 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167045 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148743 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245513 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102793 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 94103 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 91198 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100545 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 45371 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277059 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245513 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230713 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256137 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241967 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 11248 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130581 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104155 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104257 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120519 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry sends a note of protest to Nicaragua over the arrival of a Russian delegation from occupied Crimea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 81623 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has lodged an official protest with Nicaragua over the arrival of a Russian delegation from occupied Crimea.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has sent an official note of protest to Nicaragua over the arrival of a Russian delegation from occupied Crimea, the Mission of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea reported on February 2, UNN reports.

In connection with the arrival of the Russian delegation from the temporarily occupied Crimea to Nicaragua, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine handed over a note of protest to the government of this country

- the representative office said in a statement.

As noted, this was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko, who clarified that the Ukrainian side had lodged a protest on January 31.

Details

The visit of the delegation of representatives of the occupation administrations to Nicaragua, as noted, took place on January 23, 2024, with the aim of signing agreements on trade and economic cooperation, as well as on twinning between the temporarily occupied Yalta and Granada. 

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that such actions by Nicaragua grossly violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, Ukrainian legislation, as well as international law, in particular the UN Charter. The Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol are an integral part of the territory of Ukraine, in respect of which representatives of the Russian occupation administration have no legal personality," the statement said.

The mission noted that they had also sent an official letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine with a request to take measures to properly respond to the violation of international law that was identified in the course of monitoring Spanish-language information sources. And thanks the Ministry for its prompt response.

Propaganda report about "reconstruction": MFA demands explanations from ZDF over visit of their journalist to Mariupol02.02.24, 14:24 • 24725 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
granadaGranada
yaltaYalta
avtonomna-respublika-krymAutonomous Republic of Crimea
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol

