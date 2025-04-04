Autonomous Republic of Crimea

Russia is building a new railroad from Rostov to Crimea via the occupied territories, but construction has not yet reached Crimea itself, and the existing railroad connection to Crimea is damaged and problematic to use due to Ukrainian shelling.
A Russian-controlled court in the occupied Crimea has ordered Ukraine to pay more than 3 trillion rubles in compensation for the energy blockade of Crimea since 2015.
A Ukrainian citizen who worked in the state tax service of Ukraine in Crimea until 2014 is suspected of high treason and collaboration after defecting to the russian occupation authorities and taking up the position of "deputy minister" in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
Oksana Marchenko, the wife of pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, faces up to 8 years in prison for financing the Russian occupation forces in Crimea since 2014, including payments to the Russian Guard and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
A member of the Russian State Duma, who led an illegal armed group during the seizure of Crimea in 2014, was notified of suspicion of high treason and the creation of an illegal armed group.
Since the beginning of 2024, 226 dolphins have died on the shores of occupied Crimea due to the activities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
In 2023, only 197 children in annexed Crimea had access to education in the Ukrainian language, a sharp decline caused by the Russian occupation.
The European Court of Human Rights has ruled against Russian singer Philipp Kirkorov in his case against Lithuania for a travel ban over his statements in support of Russia's occupation of Crimea.
France condemns russia's illegal organization of the presidential elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories and separatist regions, which violates Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the so-called "presidential elections" in Russia. The ministry said that they cannot be considered legal, free and fair.
Turkey reiterates its non-recognition of Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea from Ukraine following an illegitimate referendum in 2014, emphasizing its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Ukraine does not recognize the Russian presidential elections in the occupied territories and calls for criminal prosecution of those who facilitated them, as well as sanctions against foreign observers and questioning of Putin's legitimacy in the international arena.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns the "elections" of the Russian president in the occupied Ukrainian territories as illegal, urges citizens not to participate in them and calls on the international community not to recognize the results of this Kremlin farce that violates democratic principles and Ukraine's sovereignty.
The former deputy commander of the Crimean Berkut unit, who is hiding in the temporarily occupied Crimea, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason, abuse of power and illegal suppression of protests in 2013.
In April, Ukraine launches a training program for candidates running for public office in the territories liberated from Russian occupation.
The Mission of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea condemned the illegal searches and detentions of Muslim activists and religious figures by the Russian authorities in the occupied Crimea and called on the international community to respond to them.
Ukraine cut spending on lobbying in the United States by 93% to $367 thousand in 2023, compared to almost $5 million in the first year of the war with Russia.
The Crimean Tatar coffee tradition is recognized as part of the intangible cultural heritage of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian government has approved a bill to restore state power in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has supported a draft law that will create legal preconditions for the resumption of the work of state authorities and local self-government bodies in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.
The UN report on human rights violations in Crimea highlighted issues such as forced passportization and mobilization by Russia, but did not fully cover violations such as the illegal transfer of Ukrainian children, according to the Ukrainian ombudsman.
Several regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv and Poltava, were put on air alert due to warnings of a missile threat from Russia.
The deputy head of the Central Election Commission of Ukraine has warned that the so-called "elections" of the Russian president in the occupied Ukrainian territories could lead to linguistic genocide of the Ukrainian language.
President Zelenskyy emphasized the need to continue the fight for Crimea on the 10th anniversary of Russia's illegal occupation and called for continued faith in justice until the peninsula's freedom is restored.
Today, all citizens of Ukraine join the Day of Resistance to the Russian Occupation of Crimea. On February 26, about ten thousand people gathered in the center of Simferopol to support the preservation of Crimea as part of Ukraine. Due to the criminal inaction of law enforcement officers, clashes broke out as a result of provocations by pro-Russian forces, killing two people.
russians are planning to introduce a nationwide system of military training for children in the occupied Ukrainian territories and are considering launching regional branches of the "youth army".
Exactly ten years ago, on February 20, 2014, Russia launched an undeclared war against Ukraine, and chose Crimea as its first target. It was on this day that the units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet stationed in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea were transferred to an enhanced mode of service.
For the first time, the survey showed that more Ukrainians distrust than trust the United News telethon. As of February 2024, only 36% of Ukrainians surveyed trusted the program
Two Russian airline executives have been notified of suspicion of illegally transporting passengers across the Ukrainian border to Crimea by organizing regular flights from Russian cities to Simferopol International Airport.
The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court demanding to impose sanctions on Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov for spreading Kremlin propaganda justifying Russia's invasion of Ukraine.