Autonomous Republic of Crimea

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14752 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26559 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63665 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212069 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121648 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390535 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309716 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213557 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244123 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255043 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21966 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44156 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130276 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13892 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13035 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130385 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212069 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390535 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253639 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309716 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2352 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13114 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44241 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71842 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56969 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Autonomous Republic of Crimea

Russians have not yet started building a new railroad line in Crimea to connect with Russia - Chistikov

Russia is building a new railroad from Rostov to Crimea via the occupied territories, but construction has not yet reached Crimea itself, and the existing railroad connection to Crimea is damaged and problematic to use due to Ukrainian shelling.

War • June 19, 12:38 PM • 23934 views

The court of the occupiers in Crimea satisfied the lawsuit against Ukraine due to the "energy blockade" of the peninsula

A Russian-controlled court in the occupied Crimea has ordered Ukraine to pay more than 3 trillion rubles in compensation for the energy blockade of Crimea since 2015.

Politics • June 7, 04:20 PM • 22609 views

The so-called "deputy minister" from the occupied Crimea is suspected of high treason and collaboration

A Ukrainian citizen who worked in the state tax service of Ukraine in Crimea until 2014 is suspected of high treason and collaboration after defecting to the russian occupation authorities and taking up the position of "deputy minister" in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Crimes and emergencies • June 5, 02:39 PM • 16161 views

Financed Russian troops: Medvedchuk's wife Oksana Marchenko will be tried in Ukraine

Oksana Marchenko, the wife of pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, faces up to 8 years in prison for financing the Russian occupation forces in Crimea since 2014, including payments to the Russian Guard and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Crimes and emergencies • May 28, 03:30 PM • 20989 views

Headed an illegal armed group during the seizure of Crimea: Russian State Duma deputy is served with a notice of suspicion

A member of the Russian State Duma, who led an illegal armed group during the seizure of Crimea in 2014, was notified of suspicion of high treason and the creation of an illegal armed group.

Crimes and emergencies • May 13, 10:08 AM • 22290 views

Since the beginning of the year, 226 dolphins have washed up on the shores of the occupied Crimea

Since the beginning of 2024, 226 dolphins have died on the shores of occupied Crimea due to the activities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Society • May 6, 11:16 AM • 16897 views

Last year, only 197 children in the occupied Crimea had access to education in Ukrainian

In 2023, only 197 children in annexed Crimea had access to education in the Ukrainian language, a sharp decline caused by the Russian occupation.

Society • April 24, 01:56 PM • 14805 views

Kirkorov loses to Lithuania in the European Court of Human Rights

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled against Russian singer Philipp Kirkorov in his case against Lithuania for a travel ban over his statements in support of Russia's occupation of Crimea.

Society • April 20, 06:00 AM • 31888 views

France will not recognize russia's "elections" in the occupied territories of Ukraine - statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

France condemns russia's illegal organization of the presidential elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories and separatist regions, which violates Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

War • March 18, 11:43 AM • 28932 views

Polish Foreign Ministry: "Elections in Russia cannot be considered legal, free and fair"

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the so-called "presidential elections" in Russia. The ministry said that they cannot be considered legal, free and fair.

War • March 18, 08:15 AM • 31427 views

Turkey issues statement on 10th anniversary of illegal referendum in Crimea

Turkey reiterates its non-recognition of Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea from Ukraine following an illegitimate referendum in 2014, emphasizing its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Politics • March 17, 01:10 AM • 111913 views

Expert: Ukraine should raise the question of the legitimacy of Putin's representatives in the international arena

Ukraine does not recognize the Russian presidential elections in the occupied territories and calls for criminal prosecution of those who facilitated them, as well as sanctions against foreign observers and questioning of Putin's legitimacy in the international arena.

Politics • March 15, 01:39 PM • 37194 views

"Conservation of the Putin regime is an unprecedented challenge": MFA makes statement on Russian presidential "elections" and their holding in the occupied territories

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns the "elections" of the Russian president in the occupied Ukrainian territories as illegal, urges citizens not to participate in them and calls on the international community not to recognize the results of this Kremlin farce that violates democratic principles and Ukraine's sovereignty.

War • March 14, 12:38 PM • 28791 views

Maidan cases: ex-commander of the Crimean Berkut sentenced in absentia to 15 years

The former deputy commander of the Crimean Berkut unit, who is hiding in the temporarily occupied Crimea, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason, abuse of power and illegal suppression of protests in 2013.

Crimes and emergencies • March 6, 11:26 AM • 23564 views

Training for candidates for public office in future de-occupied territories to begin in April - Tasheva

In April, Ukraine launches a training program for candidates running for public office in the territories liberated from Russian occupation.

War • March 5, 12:22 PM • 26603 views

Presidential Mission in Crimea reacts to new searches in occupied Crimea

The Mission of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea condemned the illegal searches and detentions of Muslim activists and religious figures by the Russian authorities in the occupied Crimea and called on the international community to respond to them.

Politics • March 5, 11:03 AM • 20558 views

Ukraine has reduced spending on lobbying in the US by more than 90% - Opendatabot

Ukraine cut spending on lobbying in the United States by 93% to $367 thousand in 2023, compared to almost $5 million in the first year of the war with Russia.

Economy • March 4, 01:45 PM • 25245 views

Crimean Tatar coffee tradition included in the list of intangible cultural heritage of Ukraine

The Crimean Tatar coffee tradition is recognized as part of the intangible cultural heritage of Ukraine.

Culture • March 2, 03:51 AM • 27317 views

Government confirms draft law on restoration of state power in occupied Crimea

The Ukrainian government has approved a bill to restore state power in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

War • March 2, 01:57 AM • 101849 views

The government supported the bill to restore state power in Crimea: what it provides for

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has supported a draft law that will create legal preconditions for the resumption of the work of state authorities and local self-government bodies in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

War • March 1, 01:09 PM • 24289 views

UN publishes report on Russian crimes in Crimea: Lubinets believes that the report does not cover some human rights violations

The UN report on human rights violations in Crimea highlighted issues such as forced passportization and mobilization by Russia, but did not fully cover violations such as the illegal transfer of Ukrainian children, according to the Ukrainian ombudsman.

War • February 29, 05:25 PM • 29474 views

Air alert in 7 regions: Kyiv and Poltava region face missile threat

Several regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv and Poltava, were put on air alert due to warnings of a missile threat from Russia.

War • February 28, 07:50 PM • 124211 views

Russian presidential "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories may become a prerequisite for the linguistic murder of the Ukrainian language - Mahera

The deputy head of the Central Election Commission of Ukraine has warned that the so-called "elections" of the Russian president in the occupied Ukrainian territories could lead to linguistic genocide of the Ukrainian language.

War • February 28, 12:30 PM • 27150 views

Zelenskyy takes part in the forum "26-2-14: The war began in Crimea"

President Zelenskyy emphasized the need to continue the fight for Crimea on the 10th anniversary of Russia's illegal occupation and called for continued faith in justice until the peninsula's freedom is restored.

War • February 26, 11:42 PM • 32975 views

Today is the Day of Resistance to the Russian Occupation of Crimea

Today, all citizens of Ukraine join the Day of Resistance to the Russian Occupation of Crimea. On February 26, about ten thousand people gathered in the center of Simferopol to support the preservation of Crimea as part of Ukraine. Due to the criminal inaction of law enforcement officers, clashes broke out as a result of provocations by pro-Russian forces, killing two people.

Society • February 26, 05:17 AM • 36131 views

russians plan to introduce military training system for children in occupied Crimea - National Resistance Center

russians are planning to introduce a nationwide system of military training for children in the occupied Ukrainian territories and are considering launching regional branches of the "youth army".

Society • February 21, 03:34 PM • 28464 views

Today is the tenth anniversary of the beginning of Russia's occupation of Crimea: how did Russian aggression against Ukraine begin

Exactly ten years ago, on February 20, 2014, Russia launched an undeclared war against Ukraine, and chose Crimea as its first target. It was on this day that the units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet stationed in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea were transferred to an enhanced mode of service.

Society • February 20, 05:03 AM • 30166 views

The level of distrust of Ukrainians to the telethon exceeded the level of trust - KIIS

For the first time, the survey showed that more Ukrainians distrust than trust the United News telethon. As of February 2024, only 36% of Ukrainians surveyed trusted the program

Society • February 19, 11:19 AM • 27153 views

Illegal transportation from Russia to Crimea: two CEOs of enemy airlines were served with a notice of suspicion

Two Russian airline executives have been notified of suspicion of illegally transporting passengers across the Ukrainian border to Crimea by organizing regular flights from Russian cities to Simferopol International Airport.

Crimes and emergencies • February 16, 02:15 PM • 19132 views

The Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit to impose sanctions on propagandist Kiselyov

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court demanding to impose sanctions on Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov for spreading Kremlin propaganda justifying Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

War • February 8, 02:50 PM • 24823 views