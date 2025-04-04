Autonomous Republic of Crimea

Today is the Day of Resistance to the Russian Occupation of Crimea

Today, all citizens of Ukraine join the Day of Resistance to the Russian Occupation of Crimea. On February 26, about ten thousand people gathered in the center of Simferopol to support the preservation of Crimea as part of Ukraine. Due to the criminal inaction of law enforcement officers, clashes broke out as a result of provocations by pro-Russian forces, killing two people.