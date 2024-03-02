Crimean Tatar coffee tradition included in the list of intangible cultural heritage of Ukraine

The Crimean Tatar coffee tradition is recognized as part of the intangible cultural heritage of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Crimean Tatar coffee tradition has been recognized as part of Ukraine's intangible cultural heritage. This tradition, rooted in the places of residence of the Crimean Tatar people, has become an important element of cultural diversity. Although the majority of this group resides in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, they also leave their mark in different regions of Ukraine.

Traditional methods are used to make Crimean Tatar coffee, including manual grinding of coffee beans and a specific method of brewing in a copper jezve. The thick and flavorful foam on the surface of the coffee serves as an indicator of the drink's readiness. Despite the differences in preparation, Crimean Tatars maintain the tradition of not adding sugar to their coffee, choosing grated milk or hard sugars for bite.

Add

This cultural heritage is passed down orally from generation to generation within families, rather than recorded in cookbooks. Crimean Tatars learn how to prepare food and drinks mostly through shared practices and the transfer of knowledge from mother, father, grandparents to the next generation.