Russians have not yet started building a new railroad line in Crimea to connect with Russia - Chistikov

Despite the statements of the occupiers, there is currently no construction of a railroad connecting the peninsula and Russia via land in Crimea. This was stated by the Deputy Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the ARC Denis Chistikov, reports Suspilne, according to UNN .

Details

According to Chistikov, the construction of the new railroad line is currently underway exclusively in the so-called newly occupied territories.

He also noted that the occupiers have begun to actively conduct an information campaign about the construction of this railroad, as well as the route they call "Tavrida-2".

In particular, this happened after active attacks on military targets in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This indicates that the occupiers are also aware of the possibility of hits, as well as the termination of the so-called Crimean Bridge. In addition, recently there was a hit on the ferry crossing on the Kerch Strait, which is also actively used for military purposes - Chistikov said.

According to him, it is known from open sources that the occupiers have built a part of the railroad from Russia to Mariupol. In addition, certain works are being carried out from Donetsk to Mariupol.

However, the construction of a railroad from Mariupol to Crimea is still underway, including according to satellite imagery analysis.

It should be noted that the railroad existed even before the full-scale invasion, but there is no information about its use, again, from the analysis of satellite images - Deputy Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the ARC emphasized .

Addendum

According to Chistikov, the occupiers' weak point is the damaged railway bridge on the administrative border between Kherson region and the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Currently, they are still actively building roads in the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Donetsk regions, but it is more of a logistics artery for military infrastructure. But civilian roads and supplies for civilians are not currently used as actively, as there are risks of insecurity in their use - Chistikov summarized .

He noted that Ukraine has repeatedly received information about hits on certain infrastructure facilities along this railroad, so its use is now problematic.

Recall

Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said that Russia is actively building a railway connection between Rostov-on-Don and Crimea through the Dzhankoy Isthmus. According to him, the occupiers have already built the first section, but it has not been completed to Crimea.