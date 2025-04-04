Ukrainian Navy

There are four Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are armed with "Caliber" cruise missiles. There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas.
An enemy ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles, was recorded in the Black Sea. The occupiers continue to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea.
In the waters of the Black Sea, there is one Russian ship carrying cruise missiles "Kalibr" with a salvo of up to 4 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 ships, of which 3 have on board up to 26 "Kalibrs."
There is one Russian ship with 4 "Kalibr" missiles in the Black Sea. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 ships, 3 of which are carrying 26 cruise missiles.
In the waters of the Black Sea, there is one Russian ship carrying cruise missiles "Kalibr" with a salvo of up to 4 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea - 4 ships, of which 3 have on board up to 26 "Kalibrs".
In the waters of the Black Sea, a carrier ship of cruise missiles "Kalibr" is recorded with a salvo of up to 4 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 Russian ships, of which 3 have on board up to 26 "Kalibrs".
Russia has carried out the third cruise missile attack since the beginning of the year from the Black Sea, launching nearly two dozen missiles. In total, the enemy attacked with 67 missiles and 194 drones, of which 34 missiles and 100 drones were shot down.
There are no Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 4 Russian ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which are carrying Kalibr cruise missiles.
There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a volley of up to 4 missiles. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which have up to 26 Kalibr missiles on board.
There is one Russian ship with 4 Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which have 26 Kalibr missiles on board.
There is one Russian ship with 4 Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which have up to 26 missiles on board.
One ship with 4 Kalibr missiles was spotted in the Black Sea. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of which have up to 26 Kalibr missiles on board.
No Russian warships were spotted in the Black, Azov, or Mediterranean Seas. Five ships crossed the Kerch Strait into the Black Sea overnight.
No Russian warships have been spotted in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 3 Kalibr missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea with a total of 26 missiles.
There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a volley of up to 4 missiles. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, and 3 ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which have up to 22 Kalibr missiles on board.
The Ukrainian Navy spokesperson did not confirm the information about the removal of air defense systems from Crimea, but considers it possible. According to him, more air defense systems are concentrated on the peninsula than on the rest of the territory of Russia.
There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a volley of up to 4 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 6 Russian ships, 2 of which have up to 22 Kalibr missiles on board.
There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a volley of up to 4 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 6 Russian ships, 2 of which have up to 22 Kalibrs on board.
There is one Russian ship in the Black Sea, equipped with 4 Kalibr cruise missiles. There are 6 ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which carry 22 missiles.
There are 2 Russian ships in the Black Sea, one of which carries 4 Kalibr missiles. There are 6 Russian ships in the Mediterranean, including 2 Kalibr carriers with 22 missiles.
There are 2 Russian ships in the Black Sea, one of which carries up to 4 Kalibr cruise missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 6 ships with 22 missiles, and no ships in the Sea of Azov.
The Silver Dania vessel, which is cruising between St. Petersburg and Murmansk, was detained in the port of Tromso at the request of Latvia. The vessel is suspected of involvement in damaging the submarine cable between Sweden and Latvia.
There are 2 Russian ships in the Black Sea, one of which carries 4 Kalibrs. There are 6 ships in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which have 22 cruise missiles.
There are 2 Russian ships in the Black Sea, one of which is carrying Kalibr missiles. There are 6 ships in the Mediterranean, including 2 with cruise missiles, with a total volley of up to 26 missiles.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine's StratCom denied MP Bezuhla's information about excessive bonuses to the command. In 2024, the Commander-in-Chief's incentive fund amounted to UAH 19 million for 426 servicemen of various categories.
In the Black Sea, there is one Russian ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a volley of up to 4 missiles. There are 6 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 2 of which carry up to 22 Kalibr missiles.
There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a volley of up to 4 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 6 ships, 2 of which have up to 22 Kalibrs on board.
Russia is keeping Kalibr carriers in the Mediterranean, although they have not been used for years. The ships are on standby after losing access to the Tartus base.
The occupiers have reduced the use of helicopters in the Black Sea after several units were destroyed by Magura V5 maritime drones. Currently, Russia relies on aviation and drones to patrol the waters.
As of the morning of January 16, no enemy ships were spotted in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 7 Russian ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which are carrying Kalibr missiles.