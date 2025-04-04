Ukrainian Navy

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 5418 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 13154 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55055 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 197079 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113915 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 376123 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300837 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212343 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243440 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254735 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117424 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 197052 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 376100 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247302 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300827 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10197 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34499 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62874 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48939 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119270 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Ukrainian Navy

News by theme

4 Russian ships with "Caliber" missiles detected in the Mediterranean Sea - Ukrainian Navy

There are four Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are armed with "Caliber" cruise missiles. There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas.

War • March 19, 05:16 AM • 15347 views

A Russian missile carrier with "Calibers" is on duty in the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

An enemy ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles, was recorded in the Black Sea. The occupiers continue to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea.

War • March 12, 05:34 AM • 19427 views

The threat of a missile strike from the Russian Federation from the Black Sea remains

In the waters of the Black Sea, there is one Russian ship carrying cruise missiles "Kalibr" with a salvo of up to 4 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 ships, of which 3 have on board up to 26 "Kalibrs."

War • March 11, 05:09 AM • 22042 views

The aggressor country keeps ships with "Kalibrs" in the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian Navy

There is one Russian ship with 4 "Kalibr" missiles in the Black Sea. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 ships, 3 of which are carrying 26 cruise missiles.

War • March 10, 04:49 AM • 18800 views

Russia keeps a missile carrier with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

In the waters of the Black Sea, there is one Russian ship carrying cruise missiles "Kalibr" with a salvo of up to 4 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea - 4 ships, of which 3 have on board up to 26 "Kalibrs".

War • March 9, 05:06 AM • 24448 views

Russia has deployed a ship with "Kalibrs" in the Black Sea, there is a threat of shelling

In the waters of the Black Sea, a carrier ship of cruise missiles "Kalibr" is recorded with a salvo of up to 4 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 Russian ships, of which 3 have on board up to 26 "Kalibrs".

War • March 8, 06:37 AM • 15783 views

The Russian Federation has used cruise missile carriers against Ukraine for the third time since the beginning of the year - Navy

Russia has carried out the third cruise missile attack since the beginning of the year from the Black Sea, launching nearly two dozen missiles. In total, the enemy attacked with 67 missiles and 194 drones, of which 34 missiles and 100 drones were shot down.

War • March 7, 09:03 AM • 12884 views

There are no Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas

There are no Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 4 Russian ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which are carrying Kalibr cruise missiles.

War • February 26, 04:55 AM • 21998 views

Russian ship with “Kalibr” on duty in the Black Sea: how many missiles are on board

There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a volley of up to 4 missiles. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which have up to 26 Kalibr missiles on board.

War • February 24, 05:57 AM • 25723 views

The aggressor keeps a missile carrier in the Black Sea: there is a threat of a strike

There is one Russian ship with 4 Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which have 26 Kalibr missiles on board.

War • February 20, 05:01 AM • 31449 views

Russia keeps a ship with “Kalibr” in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

There is one Russian ship with 4 Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which have up to 26 missiles on board.

War • February 18, 05:07 AM • 33068 views

russia returns ships with calibers to the black and Mediterranean seas

One ship with 4 Kalibr missiles was spotted in the Black Sea. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of which have up to 26 Kalibr missiles on board.

War • February 17, 04:49 AM • 32437 views

Russia withdraws its warships from three seas - AFU Navy

No Russian warships were spotted in the Black, Azov, or Mediterranean Seas. Five ships crossed the Kerch Strait into the Black Sea overnight.

War • February 16, 05:25 AM • 55165 views

There are no Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas

No Russian warships have been spotted in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 3 Kalibr missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea with a total of 26 missiles.

War • February 13, 04:40 AM • 29662 views

There is one enemy “Kalibr” carrier in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 missiles

There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a volley of up to 4 missiles. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, and 3 ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which have up to 22 Kalibr missiles on board.

War • February 12, 05:05 AM • 30855 views

Navy: Information about the removal of air defense systems from Crimea has a right to exist

The Ukrainian Navy spokesperson did not confirm the information about the removal of air defense systems from Crimea, but considers it possible. According to him, more air defense systems are concentrated on the peninsula than on the rest of the territory of Russia.

War • February 10, 10:10 AM • 35933 views

The enemy is keeping a ship with Kalibr in the Black Sea: there is a threat of a missile attack

There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a volley of up to 4 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 6 Russian ships, 2 of which have up to 22 Kalibr missiles on board.

War • February 8, 05:05 AM • 36305 views

The enemy keeps one missile carrier in the Black Sea

There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a volley of up to 4 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 6 Russian ships, 2 of which have up to 22 Kalibrs on board.

War • February 6, 05:24 AM • 30196 views

Russia keeps a missile carrier in the Black Sea: there is a threat of a strike

There is one Russian ship in the Black Sea, equipped with 4 Kalibr cruise missiles. There are 6 ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which carry 22 missiles.

War • February 5, 04:59 AM • 27238 views

There are 2 enemy warships in the Black Sea, one of which is a Kalibr carrier

There are 2 Russian ships in the Black Sea, one of which carries 4 Kalibr missiles. There are 6 Russian ships in the Mediterranean, including 2 Kalibr carriers with 22 missiles.

War • February 2, 04:40 AM • 31781 views

Threat of a strike from the Black Sea: the enemy has two ships, one with Kalibrs

There are 2 Russian ships in the Black Sea, one of which carries up to 4 Kalibr cruise missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 6 ships with 22 missiles, and no ships in the Sea of Azov.

War • February 1, 05:26 AM • 31365 views

Norwegian police detain ship with Russian crew on suspicion of sabotage

The Silver Dania vessel, which is cruising between St. Petersburg and Murmansk, was detained in the port of Tromso at the request of Latvia. The vessel is suspected of involvement in damaging the submarine cable between Sweden and Latvia.

News of the World • January 31, 01:28 PM • 27149 views

Ukrainian Navy: Russia withdraws Kalibr carrier to the Black Sea

There are 2 Russian ships in the Black Sea, one of which carries 4 Kalibrs. There are 6 ships in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which have 22 cruise missiles.

War • January 31, 05:50 AM • 28483 views

Russia keeps missile carriers in two seas with a total volley of up to 26 “Calibers” - Ukrainian Navy

There are 2 Russian ships in the Black Sea, one of which is carrying Kalibr missiles. There are 6 ships in the Mediterranean, including 2 with cruise missiles, with a total volley of up to 26 missiles.

War • January 27, 05:53 AM • 27568 views

StratCom denies Bezuhlaya's statement about “million-dollar general bonuses”

The Armed Forces of Ukraine's StratCom denied MP Bezuhla's information about excessive bonuses to the command. In 2024, the Commander-in-Chief's incentive fund amounted to UAH 19 million for 426 servicemen of various categories.

War • January 23, 07:54 PM • 38425 views

The threat of missile attacks remains: Hostile missile carrier ship is in the Black Sea

In the Black Sea, there is one Russian ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a volley of up to 4 missiles. There are 6 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 2 of which carry up to 22 Kalibr missiles.

War • January 22, 05:12 AM • 25484 views

Russia deployed a missile carrier to the Black Sea - Navy

There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a volley of up to 4 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 6 ships, 2 of which have up to 22 Kalibrs on board.

War • January 21, 05:10 AM • 115429 views

No use in recent years: the navy explains why Russia is deploying Kalibr carriers to the Mediterranean

Russia is keeping Kalibr carriers in the Mediterranean, although they have not been used for years. The ships are on standby after losing access to the Tartus base.

War • January 16, 08:06 AM • 24135 views

Russians have started using helicopters less in the Black Sea: Pletenchuk names the reason

The occupiers have reduced the use of helicopters in the Black Sea after several units were destroyed by Magura V5 maritime drones. Currently, Russia relies on aviation and drones to patrol the waters.

War • January 16, 07:42 AM • 22755 views

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas

As of the morning of January 16, no enemy ships were spotted in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 7 Russian ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which are carrying Kalibr missiles.

War • January 16, 05:29 AM • 22805 views