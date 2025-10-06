$41.230.05
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 7738 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
06:51 AM • 13666 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
06:06 AM • 33682 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
06:00 AM • 23154 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 32482 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 61544 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75114 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90036 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 166978 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
First in NATO's history: Ukrainian Navy led the management of simulated enemy forces in large-scale exercises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1004 views

The REPMUS/Dynamic Messenger 25 exercises in Portugal aimed to test the capabilities of NATO member states to counter a potential Russian threat.

First in NATO's history: Ukrainian Navy led the management of simulated enemy forces in large-scale exercises

The Naval Forces of Ukraine, for the first time in their history, as well as in the history of NATO, led and carried out the planning, coordination, and management of the forces of the simulated enemy (OPFOR) during the REPMUS/Dynamic Messenger 25 exercises, which took place in Portugal. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian Navy was involved in joint exercises with the NATO Maritime Command (MARCOM), the Portuguese Navy, and the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC). The goal of the exercises was to test the capabilities of two dozen NATO member countries to counter a potential Russian threat against the Alliance.

During the exercises, modern trends in naval warfare were taken into account. In particular, this refers to the use of unmanned systems for coordinated strikes and rapid response to threats. The joint exercises were successfully completed, the Ministry of Defense reported.

Recall

Combat medics in Ukraine will be able to find employment in civilian medicine after completing military service, obtain a new medical specialty, and enroll in training through a simplified procedure.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Ukrainian Navy
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
NATO
Portugal