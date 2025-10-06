First in NATO's history: Ukrainian Navy led the management of simulated enemy forces in large-scale exercises

The Naval Forces of Ukraine, for the first time in their history, as well as in the history of NATO, led and carried out the planning, coordination, and management of the forces of the simulated enemy (OPFOR) during the REPMUS/Dynamic Messenger 25 exercises, which took place in Portugal. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian Navy was involved in joint exercises with the NATO Maritime Command (MARCOM), the Portuguese Navy, and the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC). The goal of the exercises was to test the capabilities of two dozen NATO member countries to counter a potential Russian threat against the Alliance.

During the exercises, modern trends in naval warfare were taken into account. In particular, this refers to the use of unmanned systems for coordinated strikes and rapid response to threats. The joint exercises were successfully completed, the Ministry of Defense reported.

