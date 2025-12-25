Another day with schedules: tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine

Tomorrow, most regions of Ukraine will have power outage schedules, reports UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, December 26, most regions of Ukraine will apply hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers). - the message says.

As noted by the company, the reason for introducing restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. When electricity becomes available according to the schedule, please use it sparingly! - Ukrenergo emphasized.

