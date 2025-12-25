$42.150.05
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Another day with schedules: tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

On December 26, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Another day with schedules: tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine

Tomorrow, most regions of Ukraine will have power outage schedules, reports UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, December 26, most regions of Ukraine will apply hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers).

- the message says.

As noted by the company, the reason for introducing restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. When electricity becomes available according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!

- Ukrenergo emphasized.

Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine