Another day with schedules: tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On December 26, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
Tomorrow, most regions of Ukraine will have power outage schedules, reports UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.
Tomorrow, December 26, most regions of Ukraine will apply hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers).
As noted by the company, the reason for introducing restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. When electricity becomes available according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts25.12.25, 10:33 • 17957 views